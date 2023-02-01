Since last November of last year to date, massive thefts of public lighting infrastructure in Villavicencio have intensified.

There are already more than 54,000 meters of cable that have been stolen in around 49 points in the city, criminal acts that affect the correct provision of energy service.

Among these are the parks in the Olímpico, La Coralina, La Florencia, Rosablanca, Santa Helena, Villa Juliana, Alcalá and Danubio neighborhoods, among others, as well as the Circunvalar, Cuarenta and Colombia avenues.

In the same way, inspection boxes, headlights, luminaires and transformers have been vandalized, which end up in junkyards.

The work team of the public service company is solving these inconveniences, seeking to provide an optimal service to all Villavicenses.

The invitation is for citizens to appropriate each territory and make the appropriate complaints so that the competent authorities can prevent these criminal acts in the city, since all citizens are affected.

Source: Mayor of Villavicencio

