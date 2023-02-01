Home News There will be heavy fines for those who enter Caño Cristales without permission – news
News

There will be heavy fines for those who enter Caño Cristales without permission – news

by admin

Since last November of last year to date, massive thefts of public lighting infrastructure in Villavicencio have intensified.

There are already more than 54,000 meters of cable that have been stolen in around 49 points in the city, criminal acts that affect the correct provision of energy service.

Among these are the parks in the Olímpico, La Coralina, La Florencia, Rosablanca, Santa Helena, Villa Juliana, Alcalá and Danubio neighborhoods, among others, as well as the Circunvalar, Cuarenta and Colombia avenues.

In the same way, inspection boxes, headlights, luminaires and transformers have been vandalized, which end up in junkyards.

The work team of the public service company is solving these inconveniences, seeking to provide an optimal service to all Villavicenses.

The invitation is for citizens to appropriate each territory and make the appropriate complaints so that the competent authorities can prevent these criminal acts in the city, since all citizens are affected.

Source: Mayor of Villavicencio

See also  Major hospitals in Hubei expand beds to strengthen treatment of critically ill patients-China News-Jellyfish Net

You may also like

The Jinan Municipal Government Portal Website Focuses on...

Gasoline rises to $250 a gallon since midnight

Bagadó: great concert at the Virgen de la...

The provincial CPPCC party group held a meeting,...

With a firearm they take the life of...

Diana Marcela Enríquez Ordóñez, is the new Departmental...

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

Karol G responds to a ‘hater’ who gave...

Continuously promote comprehensive and strict party governance –...

In Valledupar, a man who suffered an attack...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy