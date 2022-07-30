LONGARONE. As if he had lost a little brother. The voice on the phone of the mayor of Longarone, Roberto Padrin is broken by emotion. He has no children, but he can at least imagine the pain Diego and Serena are feeling. Diego Feltrin has always lived between Fortogna, Castellavazzo and Codissago and is a person known as a hard worker, on the Cadore plants: “We are all very sad about what happened and we can only be as close as possible to this couple, who suddenly lost such a small child. I offer you my heartfelt condolences, both personally and from our entire community. There would not be many other things to say, after all what can you add to such a terrible event, which marks the closest people in an inexorable way? Perhaps it is preferable to shut ourselves up in silence and try to bring our comfort to these two guys so hard hit. I hope that everyone in Codissago will be close to this family ».

Only last Saturday, in the church of Saints Quirico and Giulitta, Padrin greeted Nicola Valmassoni, the 29-year-old from Castellavazzo who died the previous Sunday in a motorbike traffic accident, on the Alemagna state road 51, while he was going to work in Cortina. A few days later, another tragedy, which this time involves a very young child: «It is a very difficult moment for our whole country. These are two particularly heavy griefs, because they concern a boy, who was full of projects and a child, who had just entered life and perhaps died of a tragic fatality. We will have to find the strength within ourselves to go forward, in the most dignified way possible ».

There cannot yet be a date for the final farewell to Nicolò Feltrin. The autopsy examination was set for next Wednesday, in the morgue of the San Martino di Belluno hospital, after which it will be necessary to wait for the authorization from the Public Prosecutor’s Office.