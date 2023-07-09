NEW PLEASANT TREND « cde News

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Trend, by Editorial Office) In this era of technology where everyone has access to everything, sex has ceased to be a taboo to become something not only normal, but everyday. Everywhere sexual acts are constantly being promoted in a graphic and explicit way and between all kinds of people, homosexuality has not been left out of this either. However, in the midst of all this graphic obviousness, there is a new way to exalt the senses, in reality it is an old practice that is gaining strength again and it is erotic literature. There are digital platforms that are dedicated to publishing erotic writings and stories and even selling the chapters through subscriptions where week by week they publish a story full of emotions and details that make the reader’s imagination explode, intensifying the sensitivity of the senses. , by not receiving a visual stimulus with photos, videos or animations, it is the reader’s brain that is in charge of creating the whole scene while reading what the author comes up with.

The best part of this type of literature or pastime is that there are no limits, the descriptions allow the reader to create all kinds of settings and characters that escape guilt by not having to involve actors or perform animations that may be offensive to those who do not enjoy self-satisfaction, or those who associate everything related to sex as something dirty or reprehensible. We share with you an extract that we found on the net…

“THE TRIP TO BRAZIL”

Micro full of people, most of the elderly, retirees and young people were us and two other couples. We left from Luque. Long, tiring journey. It is not easy to sleep on those trips, you wake up all the time. We were sitting in the fifth row. We woke up and it had already gotten dark, those small lights that give agate a dim light were on, we looked around us and it seemed that everyone was sleeping, except for some in the background, who felt like they were talking.

We looked at each other mischievously, guessing the thought, Lian put his hand under my shirt and began to caress my breasts, the nipples came to life in his wake, he knows that little pinches drive me crazy, while we kissed I took the opportunity to rub him the fly, and I could feel how it bulged in my hand. I was sitting on the side of the aisle, I leaned over him, leaving my head between his legs.

I took off his pants, and his penis eagerly came out of my mouth, thirsty, I love to taste and feel those veins on my tongue about to explode, I was giving him an intense blowjob when something fell on top of my head, it turns out that a girl was passing passenger in the first seats, surely she would go to the bathroom and to hide Lian covered me with her jacket, luckily I noticed and I remained motionless, I just moved my tongue a little so that the “little friend” would not drop; Once the lady passed by again I continued to eat her and he put his hand into my slit running the thong to one side, he felt soooo delicious, the adrenaline of the forbidden, thinking that they could catch us made it more special. I thought that he was going to culminate in my mouth, and thus conclude, but no, he; He was more daring for more, he took me out, lowered his pants and boxers and made me ride him….

This story continues, but we invite you to search by your own means if this interests you.

