BELLUNO. Also this year the training offer for the promotion of health in schools promoted by the Ulss 1 Dolomiti – Department of Prevention (UO Promotion of Health and Motor Activities), by the Department of Addictions, by the IAFC (UOC Childhood Adolescence Family and Counseling ) and by the voluntary bodies and associations of the Province of Belluno for the school year 2022/2023.

The offer includes the realization of 42 projects that are developed on five thematic strands: Life Skills Development, Nutrition and Motor Activity, Path on parenting and affectivity, Path on safety, Multi-theme path “Future in health“.

Participation in each project is free and is open to all schools of all levels, public and private. All these projects aim at enhancing Life Skills and are in line with the activities requested by the Veneto Region and will also continue in support of the actions envisaged in the various programs of the Business Prevention Plan, in order to have a unique proposal in the territory and to share and align strategies and interventions.

Some news about the projects The path on nutrition and physical activity “I run far because I eat healthy” will be extended to 4-year-old children. For primary school children, on the other hand, there will be a competition regarding the snack and physical activity that is carried out at school. Furthermore, the course will be extended to 1st grade secondary schools to which the realization of the regional initiative “1km a day educational” and participation in the Ca ‘Dotta regional workshops are proposed.

Furthermore, the path on parenting and affectivity is renewed, offering training aimed at all teachers on the issue of foster care. The “Mountain yes, no melanoma” project will also be proposed to primary schools to educate children, parents and teachers on the correct methods of exposure to the sun. The Unplugged training will also be offered to teachers of 1st grade secondary schools: a school prevention program for substance use based on the social influence and life skills model and the first European program of proven effectiveness. Secondary secondary schools are offered courses through the proven method of Peer education.

Furthermore, the possibility is offered to carry out the “Recognition of the need for health” through the support of Ulss1 operators.