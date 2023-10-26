New York City County to Issue $250 Tax Rebate Checks to Homeowners

Schenectady County to Issue $250.00 USD Tax Rebate Checks to Homeowners

SCHENECTADY, NY – In an effort to provide financial relief to its residents, Schenectady County in New York City will soon be issuing tax rebate checks to eligible homeowners. The county’s legislature proposed the tax rebate program, which aims to stimulate the financial capacity of its inhabitants.

Anthony Jasenski, the president of the Schenectady Legislature, announced that homeowners can expect to receive the monetary assistance before the end of October this year. According to Jasenski, the timing is crucial due to the rising prices of basic goods and services.

The tax rebate checks are part of a larger $9 million fund that will benefit over 35 thousand homeowners. The plan required approval from the state government, which was granted earlier this year. However, it was officially enacted as law on September 22, providing a much-needed boost to the residents of Schenectady.

Jasenski also noted that the tax payments made by residents since 2017 have saved them over $42 million. The tax rebate checks are seen as a way to further alleviate the financial burden on homeowners.

To be eligible for the tax rebate, individuals must have been living in Schenectady and be part of the School Tax Relief (STAR) program as of December 31, 2022. Additionally, homeowners must keep their properties in good condition and have their primary residence located within the county.

Couples who own residences should have a collective income established from $500,000.00 USD. The program will automatically award remunerations based on information collected during the STAR program.

Those who purchased homes at the end of last year or in 2023 will not be eligible to receive the tax rebate checks. For any queries or concerns, interested parties can consult the official website or call the provided helpline at 518-388-4294.

The tax rebate program is seen as a significant step towards supporting the residents of Schenectady County during these financially challenging times. With the checks set to arrive before the end of October, homeowners can look forward to some much-needed relief.

