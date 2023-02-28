news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, FEBRUARY 28 – Two minutes were enough, the time to get out without the keys, for a newborn girl to remain ‘prisoner’ inside a car, together with the family dog.



The protagonist of the forgetfulness is a mother, who immediately tried to open the vehicle without success, and then called the fire brigade who freed the little girl.



It happened at 1 pm in via Verdi, in Corbetta (Milan), when a 29-year-old woman called the fire brigade in despair. Her 3-month-old daughter and the little dog had remained locked inside the car, a Range Rover which, after the woman got out for a few minutes, had triggered the automatic closing of the doors, trapping the child and pet. The firefighters, who arrived at the scene, smashed a window on the opposite side to where the baby was in the car seat, and opened the doors, returning the baby to her mother. The baby was fine.



According to what has been learned, the mother had gone to visit her brother and, having arrived at his house, had gone down for a moment to warn him of her arrival, leaving the keys inserted in the ignition. But when she retraced her steps to pick up her daughter and her dog, she found the car now inexorably locked by the security system. (HANDLE).

