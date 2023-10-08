Serie A: Cagliari-Roma 0-2 LIVE and PHOTO – Football

Cagliari Rome 0-2 LIVE for the eighth day of Serie A

At 20′ Cagliari-ROMA 0-2 – Goal from Lukaku! Immediate doubling by Mourinho’s team, a tense cross from Karsdorp from the right and from close range the Belgian beats Scuffet with his chest for the second time in two minutes

At 19′ Cagliari-ROMA 0-1 – Goal from Aouar! Touch under by Spinazzola for the Giallorossi number 22 who scores the ball with his left foot in front of Scuffet

Bad period for the Cagliari goalkeeper Radunovic: after the errors and the substitution with the goalkeeper Scuffet announced by Ranieri, now comes the injury. The rossoblu number 1 suffered a bruised eye during training at the rossoblù sports center in Assemini. The Serbian goalkeeper was therefore not called up for the match against Roma. The coach decided to bring twenty-six players. Also on the long list are Pereiro and Desogus. First call-up also for Primavera goalkeeper Iliev.

For further information Agenzia ANSA Mourinho: “Now only Roma, but future in Arabia” – Football – Ansa.it “I don’t know when yet, but I am convinced that it will be like this” (ANSA)

Restless eve at Roma before the match against Cagliari tomorrow. The club defines as “fake” the reconstruction of a possible dismissal of José Mourinho in the event of defeat against Claudio Ranieri’s team, which appeared this morning in Corriere dello Sport. Furthermore, the Giallorossi club reiterates that there would never have been any contact between the American owners, in particular Dan Friedkin, and the German coach Flick for a possible post-Mourinho situation.

