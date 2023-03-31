Home News News from North Friesland, Schleswig-Flensburg, Flensburg | > – News – Schleswig-Holstein
Status: 03/31/2023 08:49 a.m

Spring market begins in Flensburg

In Flensburg, the spring market starts again today on the Exe. At 2 p.m. Mayor Fabian Geyer (independent) will open the fair with a total of 92 stands, 23 of which are rides and show shops. As with the autumn market half a year ago, there are no longer any corona restrictions. Despite the energy crisis, prices are only expected to rise minimally. Frank Dörksen from the State Association of Showmen said: “For roasted almonds I always took 3.50 euros for 100 grams, now I take four euros because there really is no other way, we did that last summer.” The fair has been a guest on the Exe in Flensburg for 99 years. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 03/31/2023 08:30 a.m

Art historians evaluate objects in Gottorf Castle

At Gottorf Castle in Schleswig, visitors can have their private treasures appraised by experts on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Whether it’s an antique, a painting or a curious flea market find: the art historians will provide their assessments on request. Registrations are not necessary for this. Anyone can have up to three items appraised. | NDR Schleswig-Holstein 03/31/2023 08:30 a.m

You can find more news from Schleswig-Holstein in our nationwide overview and in the regional news of the four other NDR studios: Luebeck (Ostholstein Lauenburg, Lübeck), Heide (Dithmarschen, Steinburg, Southern North Friesland), Like (Kiel, Rendsburg-Eckernförde, Neumünster, Plön) and Norderstedt (Pinneberg, Segeberg, Stormarn).

