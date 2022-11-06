[The Epoch Times, November 5, 2022]Hello everyone, welcome everyone to pay attention to the news, I am Li Muyang. Today is Friday, November 4th ET and Saturday, November 5th in Asia Pacific.

Today's focus: 1.4 million Weibo account bombing, "a man in Beijing" is too sensitive; hate propaganda has failed, and the public has become awake; the Anhui Youth League Committee has a major incident, and the female director blew himself up against 11 people; 11 The parties are silent, Wu Fangyuan is not very good?

1.4 million Weibo account “a man in Beijing” is too sensitive

In the early morning of this (4th) morning, a netizen in Beijing sent me a message that Anhuali, Chaoyang District, Beijing was closed. There are two kindergartens in the community, and primary and secondary schools are outside the community. When it was time for the children to leave school, the epidemic prevention staff stopped the parents, “not letting the parents go out to pick up the children from school”.

This revelation by netizens made me think of a stalk “a man in Beijing” that has just been popular on the Internet. Then I searched on Twitter and found quite a few related posts.

Many of them said that after reposting on Weibo, they “exploded the account in minutes”. Others said that “a man in Beijing” had 1.4 million people bombed Weibo accounts. So I checked Weibo again, and sure enough, I couldn’t find any relevant content, and it was empty.

The formation of this stalk is quite interesting. On the evening of the day before yesterday (2nd), the Weibo account “Beijing Toutiao” under the “Beijing Youth Daily” posted a message, “A woman in Beijing sent more than 2,700 people under temporary control, and the police notified it.”

It is reported that Ms. Liu, 37, was told by the disease control department to isolate at home on October 29. However, Ms. Liu still went to the supermarket for shopping, and went to restaurants and Internet cafes to have dinner parties with friends many times. On the day of the diagnosis on the 2nd, more than 2,700 people were taken temporary control measures.

The report said that Liu Moumou’s behavior “seriously violated epidemic prevention and control regulations, resulting in the spread of the epidemic.” The police immediately filed a criminal case against Liu for “suspected of obstructing the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases”.

Underneath the post, a netizen named “@pythagoras’s distant relatives” followed a comment, “a man in Beijing has sent 1.4 billion people under long-term control.”

This thread made everyone who saw it couldn’t help laughing, so many people liked and retweeted the post. Soon the post was reposted and became a hit, and the comments of “Beijing Toutiao” overturned, and then “Beijing Toutiao” closed the comment function and then removed the post.

It didn’t take long before people discovered that the Weibo account “@pythagoras’s distant relatives” had disappeared on Weibo. I can still find it in Google search, but when I click to enter, I will find that “the user does not exist”. Next, all the Weibo accounts that had reposted this post were collectively forcibly cancelled, and netizens ridiculed that “the emperor is angry, and the corpse is buried thousands of miles away.”

I believe that without explanation, everyone can think of who “a man in Beijing” refers to, which is self-evident. There are not many people who meet the relevant conditions of “one man in Beijing brings 1.4 billion people under long-term control”. Which man in Beijing can make the whole country under long-term control?

This is not the focus of my discussion. What I want to say is the CCP’s hate propaganda and the sobriety of the people.

Hate propaganda fails, people wake up

The high-profile report of the news by the authorities is actually equivalent to the “listing on the street” carried out by the CCP earlier. Its intention is quite obvious, which is to put the responsibility for the management and control of more than 2,700 people on Liu Moumou. This is a way of passing on hatred, a method that the CCP is very familiar with and often uses.

If the CCP does anything bad or immoral, it will put the blame on a certain person or people, and make people hate this person or these people to cover up the truth. From the day the CCP appeared, it has never changed until now.

I can tell you a real story, which is the personal experience of a Falun Gong friend of mine. This friend is currently in the United States. She is a very kind woman, and her thoughts are also very simple, and she likes to go straight. She believes that it is the right and good thing, and she will stick to it.

When she was in the mainland, because of practicing Falun Gong, she was arrested by the local police and imprisoned for seven years. She told me in the chat that if she had written something according to the order of the police, she would not have been in jail.

But this friend is convinced that “Truthfulness-Compassion-Forbearance” is not wrong and that being a good person is not wrong. So she has always adhered to her principles and never wavered. During her 7 years in prison, she continued to practice the exercises. Of course, because of this, she was often beaten by police and prisoners, and suffered some torture, but nothing changed her.

Violent beatings and torture failed to make her yield, so the police “provoked the masses to fight the masses” and instigated the prisoners to torture her. When it was time to go to bed at night, the police did not allow the prisoners who had worked all day to sleep, and asked everyone to stand still on the ground and accompany my friend to “stop”.

The police clearly told the prisoners that as long as my friend did not give up her practice, the prisoners would have to stand with her and let the prisoners spread their grievances and anger on my friend. Those prisoners really believed the instigation of the police and beat my friend several times.

But my friend was unmoved. She clearly told the prisoners that she would never give up their beliefs because the prisoners were sentenced to stand, because it was her right. And the punishment to stand is the evil demand of the police, which is wrong and has nothing to do with him. If you want to blame, blame the police, if you want to hate you can only hate the police.

Let’s see, is the practice of the prison police the same as the Beijing police’s report? Same thing. This is the CCP’s usual method of “provoking the masses to fight against the masses”, and then it benefits from it.

The propaganda of the Beijing police has two purposes. On the one hand, it is to incite those people to hate Liu Moumou, so as to cover up the evil of the CCP’s large-scale blockade. The Beijing police deliberately pushed Liu to the forefront of the problem. The implication was that without Liu, more than 2,700 people would not be under control.

But think about it, what other places in mainland China have not been closed? In areas without an epidemic, isn’t it still under lockdown? This has nothing to do with the epidemic. The epidemic is just an excuse for its closure. Under the guise of the epidemic, what it really implements is a nationwide lockdown to keep its rule stable.

On the other hand, the CCP’s high-profile propaganda that Liu Moumou has been placed on file for a criminal case is a psychological suggestion to people. If you walk around at will, you will be punished criminally.

As you all know, filing a criminal case means that you may be sentenced to prison. This is a very serious punishment, and it is also very evil. But the CCP uses this method to create a chilling effect, and its purpose is still for its rule.

However, we have seen that many mainland netizens are not confused by the propaganda of the authorities, but are very aware of the source of the problem. “A man in Beijing caused 1.4 billion people to be under long-term control”, using the narrative tone imitating the CCP’s official media, Yizhuang Yixie pointed out the essence of the problem.

The ingenuity, wisdom and sobriety of this netizen made many netizens laugh and spread widely. Judging from the large number of bombings by the authorities, at least those who forwarded it agreed with this view.

In other words, these netizens are very sober, and they are also very aware of the root cause of the strict control of people across the country. And besides the netizens who forwarded it, I believe there are more people who have seen it and agreed with it, but they have not forwarded it.

In other words, the CCP’s means of propaganda for hate and shifting the focus of contradictions have failed, and the Chinese people have woken up. That’s the crux of the story.

But I need to add one more point here. 1.4 billion Chinese are under long-term control, and the order may have come from “a man in Beijing”. But don’t forget that this incident really reflects the evil of the CCP system.

In the CCP system, human nature will be slowly stifled and replaced by party spirit. Whoever enters the CCP system will gradually become like this. Party spirit is extremely selfish, cold-blooded, and ruthless. It will make people unscrupulous and even cruel and vicious in order to safeguard their own interests.

Within the CCP system, “a man in Beijing” is also safeguarding the CCP’s rule and personal dominance. So we can’t just target “a man in Beijing” and ignore the CCP system. If the CCP system is not eliminated, “a man in Beijing” can be this person or that person, but the people who are tortured and banned will always be the common people.

Anhui Youth League Committee made a major incident, the female director blew herself up against 11 people

Next, let’s talk about another incident that was urgently blocked by the entire network, that is, the incident of Wu Fangyuan, director of the beauty department of the Communist Youth League Committee of Anhui Province. I don’t know if she blew herself up or someone had stolen her number. The content of the post all said that she had had sexual relations with 11 men, and also pulled out the names of 11 people.

In the early morning of yesterday (3rd), Wu Fangyuan’s message appeared in the 500-person “Anhui Political Consultative Conference Restaurant Contact Group 2”, the 274-person “Chinese Cultural Exchange WeChat Group”, and the “Eighth Member of the Provincial Youth Enterprise Association”. same post.

Wu Fangyuan posted the same message in different groups, “I am Wu Fangyuan, and I am with Liu Chunsheng, Xia Zhengya, Qi Shaomeng, Yan Bin, Li Yong, Tan Zuhui, Zhao Chuang, Zhang Chenguo, Ye Qingping, Hou Rui, All 11 of Li Yunlong have had sexual relations many times. Now he has resigned from the Anhui Youth League Committee.”

Observing the posts posted in these three groups, the time shows a difference of half an hour, from 1:17 am to 1:54 am. Moreover, in the two screenshots, the avatars are different, and there are also some differences in the names. One is displayed as “Director Wu Fangyuan of the Anhui Provincial Youth League Committee” and the other is displayed as “Fang Yuan”.

Based on these circumstances, we cannot determine whether the post was made by Wu Fangyuan herself. There are two possibilities here, one may be sent by Wu Fangyuan herself, and the other may be that her account has been stolen.

If it was posted by herself, it means that she may have 2 WeChat accounts at the same time and joined different groups. Otherwise, the problem of different avatars and names in the two screenshots cannot be explained. Of course, it is possible to change the avatar, change the name, and then go to another group to post after a group has finished posting. But this doesn’t seem to be in line with people’s behavior.

If it’s not from her, it means someone has stolen the post from her number. According to normal circumstances, the owner of the number should at least have an action to refute the rumor, especially this kind of issue involving personal privacy, I should come forward to clarify it. If the problem is serious, there may even be legal recourse.

But until now, more than a day has passed since this major event related to the Anhui Youth League Committee. We still haven’t seen Wu Fangyuan come forward to refute the rumors, but have seen the authorities’ comprehensive ban on Wu Fangyuan’s related news.

The identities of the parties were exposed, and there was no lack of the director of the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League.

According to past public information, Wu Fangyuan, who claimed to be the director of the Anhui Youth League Provincial Committee, should belong to the Ministry of Youth Development and Rights Protection. At the same time, she is also the deputy secretary-general of the Youth Entrepreneurs Association of the Anhui Youth League Committee, responsible for the management of “Young Entrepreneurs and Young Entrepreneurs”.

For the 11 names displayed in Wu Fangyuan’s post, some netizens searched for human flesh. It was found that there were ministers of Wu Fangyuan’s department, cadres of the Communist Youth League, and entrepreneurs related to her business. In other words, the people on this list are not fictitious, but real people.

According to public information and information disclosed by netizens, 3 of the 11 people who had a relationship with Wu Fangyuan were Chinese government officials.

The first is Liu Chunsheng, who is the director of the Certification, Accreditation and Inspection and Testing Supervision and Administration Department of the Anhui Provincial Market Supervision Bureau.

The second is Yan Bin, Bachelor of Laws from Beijing Normal University, Master of Public Administration, who once served as the “Director of the Poverty Alleviation Department of the Youth Development Department” in the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League. Currently, he is a member of the Standing Committee of the County Party Committee and Deputy County Mayor of the Lixin County Party Committee of Bozhou City, Anhui Province.

The third is Zhang Chenguo, a fourth-level researcher at the Office of the Provincial Committee of the Anhui Youth League. The other 8 people are some company owners or directors.

Xia Zhengya is the shareholder of Hefei Yuezhi Information Technology Co., Ltd.; Qi Shaomeng is the legal representative of Anhui Liaoyuan Trading Co., Ltd. and Anhui Luyuan Arts and Crafts Co., Ltd.

Li Yong is the legal representative of Hefei Yongjun Digital Technology Co., Ltd. and Hefei Yongan Software Technology Co., Ltd.; Tan Zuhui is the chairman of Huicai Master Agricultural Holding Group; Zhao Chuang is an official of Anhui Oulu Electric Equipment Co., Ltd.;

Ye Qingping is the legal representative of Anhui Weai Network Technology Co., Ltd.; Hou Rui is a shareholder of Anhui Houbo Investment Co., Ltd., Anhui Zhongxiong Material Technology Co., Ltd., Anhui Jianghuai New Material Technology Co., Ltd., etc.; Li Yunlong is Anhui Zhongzhou Grain and Oil Co., Ltd. It seems that a certain position official of , and the movie actor Li Yunlong are not the same person.

11 It is not good for the parties to keep silent on Wu Fangyuan?

After Wu Fangyuan’s post was published, people were paying attention to the movements of the 11 people while discussing the incident. At present, none of these 11 people have responded, and none of their relevant units have responded.

The Internet is so hot that it is unlikely that those 11 people are unaware. If they knew about it, if they were wronged or smeared, the parties would usually come forward to refute the rumors as soon as possible. If the nature is serious and bad, legal responsibility may also be pursued, because this is not a good thing after all.

But Wu Fangyuan’s post has been posted for more than a day, nearly 2 days, and none of these 11 people seem to have responded. This is very interesting, is it the default, or is it natural cooling and unprepared?

If those 11 people acquiesced to Wu Fangyuan’s statement, then it proves that Wu Fangyuan’s post is true, and it also shows that the Anhui Youth League Committee is quite chaotic, which is in line with the ecology of the CCP’s officialdom. If so, then these 11 people may be dealt with by the CCP.

I don’t want to say what happened to Wu Fangyuan here, no matter whether she actively seduces the leader or the boss, or passively serves the leader or the boss, this is the ecology of the CCP’s officialdom, and the CCP’s officialdom is so corrupt.

Many netizens made it clear that in the CCP officialdom, young men who want to be promoted must either go to sleep with the female leader, or donate their wives to let the male leader sleep. If a young woman wants to be promoted, it doesn’t matter whether her work is good or bad, what matters is that her work on the leadership bed is meticulous.

Attention everyone, the CCP always adds the word “characteristic” to the front of its socialism, calling it socialism with the CCP’s “characteristics”. Whether the CCP realizes it or not, its statement is actually quite accurate.

Under the CCP’s socialist rule, pornography is everywhere, and pornography is rampant, especially with close ties to CCP officials. Because of this, I think the second possibility is still relatively large, that is, the authorities are pressing down on the heat, trying to protect the 11 people, preparing to deal with it coldly, and finally let it go.

Think about it, everyone, if Wu Fangyuan is slandering and smearing, then 11 people should respond, because no one wants to be splashed with dirty water by others. Not responding is tantamount to acquiescing, so if Wu Fangyuan is slandering and smearing, they will definitely respond, and they will do their best to respond.

But none of them responded, so what does this mean? The CCP knows well what its officials are like, so it is likely that there was an order from above for the 11 to “remain silent.”

At the same time, the authorities have strictly controlled online public opinion and suppressed this matter to the greatest extent possible. Otherwise, how can we understand the news about Wu Fangyuan’s comprehensive ban? If it is the possibility I analyzed, then Wu Fangyuan may be miserable next.

Do you still remember Xu Yan, a female auxiliary police officer from Guanyun County, Lianyungang, Jiangsu? This is a girl from an ordinary family. In the five years from 2014 to 2019, she had relationships with nine local powerful figures. Among them are the deputy director of the Guanyun County Public Security Bureau, the heads of the three Guanyun County township police stations, etc. These people are Xu Yan’s superiors.

After having a relationship with Xu Yan, some of them gave different amounts of money. Of course, some people did not give it. After a long time, Xu Yan sued the court. But Xu Yan was later sentenced to 13 years in prison, and the authorities accused her of “extortion” against the nine people.

The CCP is black and white, it will not sympathize with the weak, it will only protect its officials and safeguard the rights of its descendants. Regardless of how the outside world looks at it, that’s how it’s handled.

Now after Wu Fangyuan’s post came out, not only the 11 people involved were silent, but the authorities were also keeping silent. At the same time, they are strictly blocking the Internet and deleting relevant content. Obviously, they are pressing down, trying to make a deal with it and keep those “good children of the Party”.

If the authorities want to keep those 11 people, how should they deal with Wu Fangyuan? Will there be charges against her for spreading rumors and smearing leading party cadres? Will she be locked up? So from this perspective, isn’t Wu Fangyuan’s situation a little bad?

