“News of a kidnapping” makes history at the Platino Awards by winning five awards

The Colombian series News of a kidnapping shone with its own light at the tenth edition of the Platino Awards, winning five awards at a ceremony held in Madrid. The series, based on the book by the writer and journalist Gabriel García Márquez, who was inspired by real events in the country, has become the first Colombian production to win these awards.

Actress Cristina Umaña was one of the winners of the night, winning the award for Best Performance in a Miniseries or TV Series for her role as Maruja Pachón in the Prime Video series. “An award to the memory of our country”, affirmed Umaña upon receiving the award.

The Chilean director Andrés Newman and the Colombian Rodrigo García, for their part, received the award for Best Miniseries or TV Series Creator for News of a kidnapping.

While the actress Majida Issa, won the award for Best Supporting Performance in a Miniseries or TV Series, “Thank you for telling this important story for us”, Majida Issa stated.

“It has been a deep healing process for everyone, a mirror for non-repetition. This award is for Diana Turbay and all the victims of violence in my country, even those who still don’t have a name.” added the actress.

Finally, the production won the award for Best Ibero-American Miniseries or Cinematographic Teleseries. These awards are added to the Platinum Award given by the public one day before the main ceremony.

News of a kidnapping It is a production that took place during the pandemic and the social outbreak in Colombia.