Commercial air transport is rising in Morocco

The National Airports Office reported that Moroccan airports registered 5,912,986 passengers during the first quarter of this year, an increase in commercial air traffic of 5 percent.

A statement by the office highlighted that Moroccan airports recorded 46,313 flights during the first quarter of the year 2023, which represents an estimated recovery rate of 96 percent for aircraft traffic compared to the same period in 2019.

The same source added that Mohammed V Airport received 2,009,920 passengers during this season through 17,480 flights, which represents an estimated recovery rate of 90 percent compared to the same period in 2019, indicating that many airports recorded double growth rates.

Tangiers (42%), Jeddah (38%), Agadir (14%), Nador (14%) and Marrakech (13%).

In parallel, other airports recorded significant recovery rates, such as Mohammed V Airport (90%), Ouarzazate Airport (88%), Dakhla Airport (86%) and Al Hoceima Airport (86%).

On the other hand, the office revealed that domestic air traffic recorded 566,792 passengers, with an estimated recovery rate of 85 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

The international air traffic recorded 5,346,194 passengers during the first quarter of the current year, which represents an estimated growth rate of 8 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

Air traffic with Europe, which accounts for more than 83 percent of international air traffic, increased by 12 percent.

For its part, air traffic with North America grew by 32 percent.

As for air traffic with both the Middle and Far East, it recorded an estimated growth of 3 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

The office indicated that air freight activity recorded a total of 18,370 tons during the first quarter of the current year, compared to 22,653 tons during the same period in 2019, which represents an estimated recovery rate of 81 percent.