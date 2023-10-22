Nigerian Vice President Kasim Shettima: Jointly Building the “Belt and Road” Initiative is of Great Significance to Africa’s Development

Nigerian Vice President Kasim Shettima: Jointly building the “Belt and Road” is of great significance to Africa’s development

International online report (Reporters Xu Jing, Zhang Weiwei): Kashim Shettima, Vice President of Nigeria, who attended the 3rd “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum in Beijing, recently accepted an exclusive interview with CGTN Hausa reporter. Shettima emphasized that the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative is of great significance to Africa’s development and has played an important role in the infrastructure construction of African countries, including Nigeria. At this summit forum, Nigeria and China achieved fruitful results in cooperation. Nigeria highly recognizes the three major initiatives of global development, security, and civilization proposed by President Xi Jinping and is willing to join hands with China to jointly promote world peace and stability.

According to Shettima, the “Belt and Road” initiative has played a major role in the infrastructure construction of African countries, including Nigeria. Specifically, the Nigeria-China railway project has played a key role in the construction of Nigeria’s road transportation network, economic development, and improvement of people’s livelihood. The Kaduna-Abuja section of the railway, which has been completed and put into operation, has had an immeasurable impact on the economic and social development of Nigeria. Shettima further stated that at the summit forum, Nigeria and China reached a high degree of consensus on cooperation in infrastructure construction and expressed their commitment to continue promoting the construction of relevant railway projects.

In addition to infrastructure development, Shettima highlighted the relevance of the three major global initiatives of development, security, and civilization proposed by President Xi Jinping to African countries. He emphasized that China, as a major country in the world, has never declared war on other nations or engaged in colonization. China has always approached international relations with equality, mutual benefit, and common development as guiding principles. Shettima expressed that China‘s advocacy for peace, mutual benefit, and win-win results resonates with African nations. He further emphasized that the sincere reception given to African guests by the Chinese government, including himself, during the Summit Forum, served as a testament to China‘s commitment and sincerity in its engagement with Africa.

Nigeria, being the most populous country in Africa and blessed with abundant labor and natural resources, is confident in its cooperation with China. Shettima stated that Nigeria is willing to strengthen political mutual trust, cultural identity, and economic cooperation with China under the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative. Nigeria aims to play an active role in promoting world peace and stability.

The “Belt and Road” initiative continues to garner support and recognition from African countries like Nigeria. As the cooperation between Nigeria and China strengthens, it is expected to not only bring about economic and infrastructural development but also contribute to fostering closer ties between Africa and the rest of the world.

