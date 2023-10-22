Home » Nigerian Vice President Kasim Shettima: Jointly Building the “Belt and Road” Initiative is of Great Significance to Africa’s Development
News

Nigerian Vice President Kasim Shettima: Jointly Building the “Belt and Road” Initiative is of Great Significance to Africa’s Development

by admin

Nigerian Vice President Kasim Shettima: Jointly building the “Belt and Road” is of great significance to Africa’s development

International online report (Reporters Xu Jing, Zhang Weiwei): Kashim Shettima, Vice President of Nigeria, who attended the 3rd “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum in Beijing, recently accepted an exclusive interview with CGTN Hausa reporter. Shettima emphasized that the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative is of great significance to Africa’s development and has played an important role in the infrastructure construction of African countries, including Nigeria. At this summit forum, Nigeria and China achieved fruitful results in cooperation. Nigeria highly recognizes the three major initiatives of global development, security, and civilization proposed by President Xi Jinping and is willing to join hands with China to jointly promote world peace and stability.

According to Shettima, the “Belt and Road” initiative has played a major role in the infrastructure construction of African countries, including Nigeria. Specifically, the Nigeria-China railway project has played a key role in the construction of Nigeria’s road transportation network, economic development, and improvement of people’s livelihood. The Kaduna-Abuja section of the railway, which has been completed and put into operation, has had an immeasurable impact on the economic and social development of Nigeria. Shettima further stated that at the summit forum, Nigeria and China reached a high degree of consensus on cooperation in infrastructure construction and expressed their commitment to continue promoting the construction of relevant railway projects.

In addition to infrastructure development, Shettima highlighted the relevance of the three major global initiatives of development, security, and civilization proposed by President Xi Jinping to African countries. He emphasized that China, as a major country in the world, has never declared war on other nations or engaged in colonization. China has always approached international relations with equality, mutual benefit, and common development as guiding principles. Shettima expressed that China‘s advocacy for peace, mutual benefit, and win-win results resonates with African nations. He further emphasized that the sincere reception given to African guests by the Chinese government, including himself, during the Summit Forum, served as a testament to China‘s commitment and sincerity in its engagement with Africa.

Nigeria, being the most populous country in Africa and blessed with abundant labor and natural resources, is confident in its cooperation with China. Shettima stated that Nigeria is willing to strengthen political mutual trust, cultural identity, and economic cooperation with China under the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative. Nigeria aims to play an active role in promoting world peace and stability.

See also  Shopping at the supermarket yes, negative buffer to withdraw the pension: what can those who are not vaccinated do

The “Belt and Road” initiative continues to garner support and recognition from African countries like Nigeria. As the cooperation between Nigeria and China strengthens, it is expected to not only bring about economic and infrastructural development but also contribute to fostering closer ties between Africa and the rest of the world.

You may also like

Andrea Giambruno at the shopping center with his...

CAR: ICC releases Maxime Mokom following withdrawal of...

Mistakenly Demolished: Atlanta Homeowner Seeks Justice

The Palestinian president warns: We will never leave...

China Coast Guard Takes Action to Defend Sovereignty...

Contracts of great importance: the 6 Administrations selected...

North Kivu: renewed fighting between M23 rebels and...

US Reinforces Military Force in the Middle East...

Not to improvise and a clear security strategy...

Transforming Hangzhou: Improving Barrier-Free Environment for the 4th...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy