The Government of Risaralda strongly rejected the violation of the rights of children and adolescents; this after knowing the report of 10 new cases of ablation, in the indigenous communities of the municipality of Pueblo Rico.

According to the public health director of the department, Sandra Gómez, since yesterday, the Risaralda Departmental Health Secretary is receiving official information through SIVIGILA (Public Health System), on the increase in cases of ablation in minor girls of age in the municipality of Pueblo Rico.

“Ten new cases were reported in the last two weeks, nine from the department of Risaralda and one in the department of Chocó,” revealed Sandra Gomez.

Faced with this situation, the departmental administration requested the Colombian Family Welfare Institute, the Ombudsman’s Office, the Departmental Assembly and the Attorney General’s Office to work together, because this has become a social problem that affects the department.

“From the government of Risaralda, we strongly reject these acts of violence against our children, adolescents and women” said the director of public health.

Fifteen days ago, a 15-day-old baby, who belongs to an indigenous community in the municipality of Pueblo Rico, was transferred to the San Jorge de Pereira Hospital, from the health post in the Santa Cecilia corregimiento, to be treated by several conditions. During the medical assessment, it was found that the minor had been subjected to genital mutilation.

Therefore, the case was immediately reported to the authorities so that they can initiate the respective investigations.

Female genital mutilation or cutting is a dangerous practice in which the clitoris is partially or totally removed, with the aim of eliminating sexual pleasure. This practice is considered a violation of human rights; However, in some indigenous communities this heinous practice is still carried out for cultural reasons.

However, this custom can have serious consequences on the health of the victims, including infections, chronic pain, urinary problems and complications during childbirth.