Home » Nine injured in UK after car hits school
News

Nine injured in UK after car hits school

by admin
Nine injured in UK after car hits school

Seven children and two adults were injured when a car plowed into a primary school in Wimbledon, southwest London, on Thursday, police said, not linking the incident to a bombing.

Sky News showed images taken from a helicopter showing a Land Rover 4X4 with a damaged front end in the school garden, where there were several tables.

Local MP Stephen Hammond said some of the victims are in “critical” condition, though police said they are still awaiting information.

The person driving the vehicle, who according to the deputy lives in this affluent neighborhood, remained at the scene and there were no arrests, police added.

The incident occurred just before 10:00 a.m. when the car crashed into the Study Prep private school for girls.

“Several people are being treated at the scene,” Scotland Yard, London’s Metropolitan Police, added.

See also  IoT and connected objects, the first map of cyber risk in healthcare

You may also like

Buenaventura in the middle of three theaters of...

Attractive theming for public Confluence areas

An Israeli court acquits an officer of killing...

JetBlue Expands Low-Cost Flights to Puerto Rico with...

In the group of the best in research

Harvest map 2023: This is how much farmers...

‘Save Me Holmes’ Julienne Kang reveals Canadian mansion…...

Cloudy Thursday in Santa Marta with the possibility...

Taishan City Holds “6.30” Campaign to Support Rural...

“Last Generation”: verdict after sticking action in Flensburg...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy