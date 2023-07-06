Nine injured in UK after car hits school

Seven children and two adults were injured when a car plowed into a primary school in Wimbledon, southwest London, on Thursday, police said, not linking the incident to a bombing.

Sky News showed images taken from a helicopter showing a Land Rover 4X4 with a damaged front end in the school garden, where there were several tables.

Local MP Stephen Hammond said some of the victims are in “critical” condition, though police said they are still awaiting information.

The person driving the vehicle, who according to the deputy lives in this affluent neighborhood, remained at the scene and there were no arrests, police added.

The incident occurred just before 10:00 a.m. when the car crashed into the Study Prep private school for girls.

“Several people are being treated at the scene,” Scotland Yard, London’s Metropolitan Police, added.

