Home » No plans to deploy troops to Israel, White House
News

No plans to deploy troops to Israel, White House

by admin
No plans to deploy troops to Israel, White House

Saturday October 14, 2023, 1:17 AM Bam Dunya

Washington: The White House has confirmed that the United States does not intend to deploy troops in the wake of the war between Israel and Hamas. The Israeli government will also not welcome the deployment of the American army. According to the foreign news agency, John Kirby, the spokesman of the US National Security Council, said that there is no intention to do so. US Secretary of State Blankenship has confirmed that his country is doing everything possible to release the hostages held by Hamas. “The US government is working with Congress to meet Israel’s demands,” he said. Washington is also working to unify efforts to help displaced Israelis in the south.

See also  Nine geese and a goat dismembered in Villabruna: "Wolves near the houses"

You may also like

United States Accuses North Korea of Sending over...

In the Chiriquí neighborhood they denounce invasion of...

Striving for Chinese-Style Modernization: Xi Jinping’s Inspiring Visit...

Nobel Prize winner for literature Louise Glück is...

Technical fault in private airline flight

Police Activate Ashanti Alert for Missing Woman on...

Solar eclipse this Saturday, myths and truths of...

China Elects Wang Dongming as Chairman of the...

USA: Republicans nominate Jim Jordan for chairmanship of...

Growing Tension Spurs Increased Security Measures in Miami-Dade...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy