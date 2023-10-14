No plans to deploy troops to Israel, White House

Saturday October 14, 2023, 1:17 AM Bam Dunya

Washington: The White House has confirmed that the United States does not intend to deploy troops in the wake of the war between Israel and Hamas. The Israeli government will also not welcome the deployment of the American army. According to the foreign news agency, John Kirby, the spokesman of the US National Security Council, said that there is no intention to do so. US Secretary of State Blankenship has confirmed that his country is doing everything possible to release the hostages held by Hamas. “The US government is working with Congress to meet Israel’s demands,” he said. Washington is also working to unify efforts to help displaced Israelis in the south.

