After almost sinking in the fifth debate in the First Committee of the Senate on political reform, President Gustavo Petro spoke about it and indicated that this bill does not have any progressive issues left.

Through his Twitter account, the Head of State spoke out against the reform presented by his Government, assuring that “without closed lists and zippers, that is, that allow equal seats for men and women and without state financing of campaigns, the reform does not contribute to an advance in the quality of politics”.

It is important to mention that the Historical Pact bench issued a statement, where it asks the national government to file the political reform and file a new project.

In the letter they indicate that they do not agree with the possibility that the reform allows congressmen to be ministers while still maintaining their seat.

“It has also been shown how far the political and politicking class would go to be able to perpetuate themselves and what changes they are willing to make. As a result, the text of the political reform today is completely different, as it has several provisions that are considered problematic“, indicates the medicine.

The community added that “we cannot support a political reform that, before stopping corruption, encourages, promotes and allows it.”