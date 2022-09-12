[NTDTV, Beijing time, September 12, 2022]Mao Ning, a new spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China, suffered a cold reception at a regular press conference a few days ago. After a long time without any questions, the press conference was hastily ended, and Mao Ning left in embarrassment. Chinese netizens ridiculed that “do not ask questions maliciously”, or “during silent management, do not ask questions unless necessary”.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China held a regular press conference on September 8, and Mao Ning, the newly appointed spokesman, was in the cold. It can be seen from the video clips that have been exposed on the Internet that only a few reporters asked questions from the beginning to the end of the entire press conference, and then fell into a long silence.

Spokesman Mao Ning first looked down at the materials in his hands and waited to ask questions. After encountering the cold scene, he raised his head and looked around while asking the reporters if they had any other questions. But the audience is still silent, the scene is very embarrassing.

After waiting for a while, Mao Ning saw that no one had spoken, so he hastily announced the end of the press conference and turned to leave.

After the video clip shot on the spot was uploaded on the Internet, it aroused the onlookers and ridicule of Chinese netizens. Some netizens sarcastically said, “Don’t ask questions maliciously”, “This preparation work is obviously not in place, and I didn’t arrange for one of my own people.” Some netizens ridiculed, “The site has opened the selected physical version of comments”, “If you ask the east, she will answer the west, and it will be more worry-free if you don’t ask anything.”

The following are comments from some Chinese netizens gathered by China Digital Times

@ Zuoan Lanyu said with a smile: “I prepared a lot of hateful words, but no one asked any questions. Do you want to be in a hurry or not?”

@ Wang Zirong left a message: “The reporter thought, I know your answer, so I won’t waste your time.”

@Art Xiaofaner teased: “Reporters don’t want to cooperate with the show anymore.”

@不動動動通訊 said: “We will have to add Tuo in the future.”

@Serena sighed: “What else do you ask? Is it necessary to ask? Can you tell the truth if you ask? It’s better not to open.”

@Seabiscuit – Biscuit vivi joked: “The press conference will be managed in silence, and no questions will be asked unless it is necessary!”

@小chen also sarcastically said: “Isn’t silent management advocated in China now, and the press conference can’t be left behind!”

[Related video: Mao Ning, a new spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, suffered a cold scene]

(Editor in charge: He Yating)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/09/11/a103525491.html