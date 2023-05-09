Home » No violence was done on Imran Khan, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah
Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah says that Imran Khan was not tortured in any way, if he had been involved in the investigation, the reference could have been conducted without arrest.
Web Desk: While giving a statement regarding the arrest of Imran Khan, Imran Khan said that it is a regular documented case, if Imran Khan had been involved in the investigation, the reference could have been conducted without arrest.
Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan did not appear despite the notices, he has been arrested by NAB for damaging the national treasury, no violence was done to him.
Later, while giving a press conference in Islamabad, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the money of a property tycoon in the Al-Qadir Trust case was seized in Britain in connection with money laundering, which is around 60 billion rupees and according to the law, this amount It was the trust of the people of Pakistan and had to be returned to the national treasury.
Rana Sanaullah said that the British government contacted the Pakistani government and discussed the return of the money to the national treasury.
The Interior Minister said that Al-Qadir Trust was created in the name of which the property was registered, I had presented the details of this property 8 months ago and challenged Imran Khan to answer that he had tried to hide corruption and bribery. Al-Qadir Trust was created for this.
The interior minister said that 240 canals in Bani Gala are in the name of Farah Gogi and the total property value is around 60 billion rupees.

