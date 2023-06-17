Home » Nomadic migration begins in Horqin Grassland of Inner Mongolia – Xinhua English.news.cn
News

Nomadic migration begins in Horqin Grassland of Inner Mongolia – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
Nomadic migration begins in Horqin Grassland of Inner Mongolia – Xinhua English.news.cn



</p> <p>Nomadic migration begins in Horqin Grassland of Inner Mongolia – Xinhua English.<a data-ail="1111723" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >news</a>.cn<br />
“/>
“/>
news.cn/home/images/2021/tp/bootstrap.min.css” rel=”stylesheet”/>




2023-06-17

Source: Xinhuanet

Every year in mid-June, there will be a spectacular nomadic migration in the Arukorqin Grassland of Inner Mongolia.

This year, a total of 2,063 herdsmen and 146,100 heads (only) of livestock started from the settlement of the winter camp and followed the Haihar River, Sujin River, Dalal River and their tributaries in batches to dozens of kilometers or even hundreds of kilometers. The six summer camps outside were set off at the same time.

This year’s nomadic transfer activity started on June 15 and is expected to last for about a week.

Reporter: Eun Ho

Reporter: Shi Zilong

Produced by the Audio and Video Department of Xinhua News Agency

[Responsible editor: Shi Yi and Li Guodong]

Nomadic migration begins in Aluhorqin Grassland of Inner Mongolia

010070230010000000000000011120601129701316

See also  From ancient tradition to the highest technology in Japan

You may also like

Vallanzasca’s ex-wife, why humiliate a broken man? –...

Social norms and traditions exacerbate the pressures of...

Spanish League chooses a new sponsor for the...

The Erdos Energy Research Institute of Peking University...

Nerve transfer, 2-year-old boy towards leg recovery –...

Captain Abdul Rahim Al-Jami signs his book

More than 100 policemen will guard the roads...

Great evening on TV with Aida in Verona...

The return of the Cabranat to play the...

Gustavo Petro would finance the ELN so that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy