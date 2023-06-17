Nomadic migration begins in Horqin Grassland of Inner Mongolia – Xinhua English.news.cn

Every year in mid-June, there will be a spectacular nomadic migration in the Arukorqin Grassland of Inner Mongolia.

This year, a total of 2,063 herdsmen and 146,100 heads (only) of livestock started from the settlement of the winter camp and followed the Haihar River, Sujin River, Dalal River and their tributaries in batches to dozens of kilometers or even hundreds of kilometers. The six summer camps outside were set off at the same time.

This year’s nomadic transfer activity started on June 15 and is expected to last for about a week.

