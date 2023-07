Some women from Mubambiro asked, Thursday, July 14, the head of MONUSCO, Bintou Keita, to get involved for the return of peace in their territory.

They are asking for the reopening of the Sake-Kitshanga road to allow the Sake region to come back to life.

These women also deplored the increasing number of cases of sexual violence due to insecurity in their area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook