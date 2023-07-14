Home » Know the activities for this weekend in Cipolletti
Entertainment

Know the activities for this weekend in Cipolletti

by admin
Know the activities for this weekend in Cipolletti

For this weekend a series of activities are expected that children can enjoy in the Cipolletti Cultural Complex. In addition, there will be a special activity at the Municipal School of Music. I know all the options.

This Saturday, July 14 and Sunday, July 15, the Cipolletti Cultural Complex It will be full of activities for children to enjoy as a family of the winter holidays. Proposals begin from 3:00 p.m. on both days.

In the case of Saturday Eight activities will be developed to enjoy at the CCC:

15:00 Literary Space (Confectionery; Rinconcito Let’s see how it is! + Art workshops, reading and games through the poetry of María Elena Walsh + Art and poetry + Open microphone + the writer Irma Verbeke from Las Grutas at 5:00 p.m.)
15:00 Exhibition “Dinosaurs and Other Prehistoric Beasts” from the Carlos Ameghino Provincial Museum (Hall)
16:00 Color dough, felt and recycling workshops (Visual Room)
16:00 The Champion and Clown Anambí – Traveling Animation (Visual Room)
16:00 Gamer and baseball area (Visual Room)
17:00 Zumba kids workshop (Piazzolla Room)
5:30 p.m. Cinema for children (L. Kelly Hall; $800)
7:00 p.m. Las Aventuras del Burrito Valiente – Puppets (Theatre. Pick up tickets at the Ticket Office after 4:00 p.m., the day of the performance)

while on sunday too You can enjoy another eight activities until 6:00 p.m., these are the options:

15:00 Literary space (Confectionery; Rinconcito Let’s see how it is! + Art, reading and game workshops through the poetry of María Elena Walsh + Art and poetry + Open microphone)
15:00 Exhibition “Dinosaurs and Other Prehistoric Beasts” from the Carlos Ameghino Provincial Museum (Hall)
16:00 Color dough, felt, recycling and drawing workshops (Visual Room)
16:00 Gamer and baseball area (Visual Room)
16:00 The Champion – Traveling Animation (Visual Room)
17:00 Breakdancing workshop (Sala Piazzolla)
5:30 p.m. Cinema for children (L. Kelly Room; $800)
18:00 Zumba workshop (Piazzolla Room)

See also  Telling the "Chang'an Story" from an international perspective, the multinational film "Chang'an·Chang'an" was completed in Xi'an

There will also be a special class at the Municipal School of Music, located at Fernández Oro 787. From 21 to 23 there will be a Winter Improv Jam. «The meetings are open to the general public, without prior registration. Please attend 15 minutes before, “they commented.


You may also like

The cold advances: which of the next days...

Mo Xizi Sings the Ending Song for “In...

Controversial electoral campaign of the mayor of Miami...

Demi Lovato Opens Up About Visual and Hearing...

Nike Introduces New “Dark Obsidian” Dunk Low Twist...

demand and labor retraining of the +50

The goalkeeper, the most nerdy of the team

Christopher Nolan’s Ambitious Film ‘Oppenheimer’ Surpasses Budget Expectations...

The man from Rio Negro elected to normalize...

The Absence of Enrique Iglesias at Tamara Falcó’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy