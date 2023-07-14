Know the activities for this weekend in Cipolletti

For this weekend a series of activities are expected that children can enjoy in the Cipolletti Cultural Complex. In addition, there will be a special activity at the Municipal School of Music. I know all the options.

This Saturday, July 14 and Sunday, July 15, the Cipolletti Cultural Complex It will be full of activities for children to enjoy as a family of the winter holidays. Proposals begin from 3:00 p.m. on both days.

In the case of Saturday Eight activities will be developed to enjoy at the CCC:

15:00 Literary Space (Confectionery; Rinconcito Let’s see how it is! + Art workshops, reading and games through the poetry of María Elena Walsh + Art and poetry + Open microphone + the writer Irma Verbeke from Las Grutas at 5:00 p.m.)

15:00 Exhibition “Dinosaurs and Other Prehistoric Beasts” from the Carlos Ameghino Provincial Museum (Hall)

16:00 Color dough, felt and recycling workshops (Visual Room)

16:00 The Champion and Clown Anambí – Traveling Animation (Visual Room)

16:00 Gamer and baseball area (Visual Room)

17:00 Zumba kids workshop (Piazzolla Room)

5:30 p.m. Cinema for children (L. Kelly Hall; $800)

7:00 p.m. Las Aventuras del Burrito Valiente – Puppets (Theatre. Pick up tickets at the Ticket Office after 4:00 p.m., the day of the performance)

while on sunday too You can enjoy another eight activities until 6:00 p.m., these are the options:

15:00 Literary space (Confectionery; Rinconcito Let’s see how it is! + Art, reading and game workshops through the poetry of María Elena Walsh + Art and poetry + Open microphone)

15:00 Exhibition “Dinosaurs and Other Prehistoric Beasts” from the Carlos Ameghino Provincial Museum (Hall)

16:00 Color dough, felt, recycling and drawing workshops (Visual Room)

16:00 Gamer and baseball area (Visual Room)

16:00 The Champion – Traveling Animation (Visual Room)

17:00 Breakdancing workshop (Sala Piazzolla)

5:30 p.m. Cinema for children (L. Kelly Room; $800)

18:00 Zumba workshop (Piazzolla Room)

There will also be a special class at the Municipal School of Music, located at Fernández Oro 787. From 21 to 23 there will be a Winter Improv Jam. «The meetings are open to the general public, without prior registration. Please attend 15 minutes before, “they commented.





