Not only rely on Taiwan stocks!He bought 3 US stock ETFs and earned 40% of the return

The investment boom in U.S. stocks with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) has been strong this year. Petty bourgeoisie want to participate in the U.S. stock market investment, and they can also use the method of regular monthly quotas. The moderator of “Moyuan Stock Savings Essay” pointed out in a Facebook fan post that he recommends investing in 3 U.S. stock ETFs. As long as you deposit about 10,000 yuan per month for at least 15 years, you can expect to roll from 1.8 million yuan to more than 2.5 million yuan, and the estimated rate of return is expected to increase by nearly 40%.

The moderator of “Moyuan Stock Savings Essays” posted an article titled “Why should I buy U.S. stocks on a regular basis?” on his Facebook fan page. He pointed out that because he wanted to put the money of one unit in a place where he would not spend it on impulse, he thought about buying U.S. stocks. He invested 9,000 to 12,000 yuan per month, and evenly distributed to buy VT, VOO, and QQQ.

The moderator further analyzes the reasons for buying these three US stock ETFs. Global ETF (VT): grow with the world; S&P 500 ETF (VOO): grow with the top 500 US companies; Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ): grow with the top 100 US technology companies.

The moderator mentioned that he has been doing this for nearly 2 years. Even if the most conservative plan is that he will not gain much, at least saving in US stocks is less likely to be sold on impulse than saving in Taiwan stocks. Because thinking of the handling fees for selling, he will be very distressed, so he will give up the idea of ​​​​selling and continue to save.

The moderator estimates that the current situation will continue to invest 120,000 yuan per year. It is expected to invest 15 years until retirement, with a total investment of 1.8 million yuan. After 15 years, it should be expected to roll to more than 2.5 million yuan.

It is worth mentioning that there are currently two main ways to invest in U.S. stocks. The first is to open an account directly with an overseas online brokerage, and the second is to use the re-entrustment service provided by the brokerage. Investors do not need to open an overseas account, but entrust domestic brokerages to help you buy and sell foreign stocks.

Among them, overseas re-entrustment fees are relatively high, but the investment targets are diversified. Some securities provide regular quotas to buy U.S. stocks. With only 3,000 yuan per month, you can become shareholders of technology giants such as Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft.

