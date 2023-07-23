“I went through hell”

From BZ/dpa

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx has now addressed his fans in an emotional video after a medical emergency in April.

“I’ll come back and I can work,” said the 55-year-old. His fans had to wait a long time for news, he knew that. “But to be honest, I just didn’t want you guys to see me like that,” the actor and musician explained in Saturday’s Instagram video, which lasted about three minutes. “I didn’t want you to see me with tubes sticking out of me and wonder if I could make it.”

Foxx thanked his family for keeping details about his medical condition private. “They protected me.” While the silence led to speculation, Foxx said, he assured his fans that he was not paralyzed or blind. That, among other things, had been claimed. In mid-April, Foxx was hospitalized for “medical complications,” according to his family. What he suffered from was not made public.

This is where you will find content from Instagram

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

“I’ve been through hell,” said the Oscar winner (“Ray”) now. He also experienced setbacks on the road to recovery. He did not give details. Speaking to his fans, Foxx continued, “I want you to see me laugh, see me having fun, partying, joking, doing a movie, a TV show.”

Foxx especially thanked his sister and daughter. The two would have saved his life, along with doctors and God. The news and encouragement from his fans would also have helped him during this difficult time. “I can’t tell you how far this has taken me and how it brought me back.” By the end of the video, Foxx was clearly fighting back tears.

Numerous celebrities gave the star good wishes along the way. Actor Will Smith and singer Justin Timberlake both wrote, “Love you Foxx.” Comedian Kevin Hart responded by saying, “This video warmed my soul.” Musician Lenny Kravitz, Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, reality star Paris Hilton and model Naomi Campbell, among others, responded with red hearts.

In May, daughter Corinne announced that she and her father were planning a TV game show together. “We Are Family” will be on the air in 2024.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

