The trendiest beaches for the summer according to research Go…

Summer has arrived hotter than ever and with it the burning desire for a well-deserved vacation is growing. But what are the favorite destinations of Italians? Here they are most searched locations on Google Maps for the summer and the most trendy ones according to Google searches.

Trendy beaches for the summer according to Google searches

Trendy seaside resorts for the summer according to Google Search

Italy offers many wonderful beaches from north to south, from the coasts of the islands to the most varied coasts along the boot. For summer 2023, here are the most searched Italian beaches on Google Mapswith those from Sardinia standing out in the top 10:

Capriccioli beach – Arzachena (SS) Sassi Neri beach – Siroli (AN) Berchida beach – Siniscola (NU) Maronti beach – Barano d’Ischia (NA) Marinella beach – Golfo Aranci (OT) Torre Mozza beach – Ugento (LE) La Pelosa beach – Stintino (SS) Polignano a Mare beach – Polignano a Mare (BA) Mugoni beach – Alghero (SS) Baunei – Baunei beaches (UN)

Beyond the beaches: the top 5 seaside resorts

eDreams – Discounts and last minute offers

Not just the beaches, because there are many suggestive seaside places to visit. With two locations in Campania on the podium, here are the top 5:

Bagni Regina Giovanna – Sorrento (NA) Fiordo di Furore – Furore (SA) Grotta della Poesia – Roca Vecchia (LE) Tuaredda beach – Teulada (SU) Cala Violina – Scarlino (GR)

From beaches to attractions, the most searched destinations on Google Maps

The 10 most searched cultural attractions on Google

In a country rich in history and enviable cultural heritage, searches based on the most beautiful artistic and architectural attractions to see cannot be missing. The Capital dominates the top 10 of Google searches with its numerous historical monuments:

Trevi Fountain – Rome (RM) Milan Cathedral – Milan (MI) Colosseum – Rome (RM) Pantheon – Rome (RM) Amalfi Coast – Amalfi (SA) Leaning Tower of Pisa – Pisa (PI) Piazza Navona – Rome (RM) Spanish Steps – Rome (RM) Castel Sant’Angelo – Rome (RM) Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore – Florence (FI) Padded ear cushions for listening comfort on the go Wide frequency range, 12Hz to 22kHz, for clear highs and deep bass

And where are you going on vacation this summer? Will you choose a destination in Italy or do you prefer a holiday abroad? Whatever location you choose, find out how Google Lens can help you with your summer inspirations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

