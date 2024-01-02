Home » Now in oil stocks?: Goldmen see Big Oil in Europe at a turning point – these are their top picks
News

Now in oil stocks?: Goldmen see Big Oil in Europe at a turning point – these are their top picks

by admin
Now in oil stocks?: Goldmen see Big Oil in Europe at a turning point – these are their top picks

Energy stocks have had a difficult year, but Goldman Sachs sees promising prospects for European oil companies. Here are the Goldmen’s top picks.

“We are currently at an inflection point as the European oil majors have begun to outperform the American oil majors and could close the 40 percent valuation gap with their American competitors,” write the investment bank analysts led by Michele Vigna in a statement issued by CNBC
is quoted.

Goldman analysts also note that “EU oil majors now look attractive thanks to increased share buyback programs that are delivering double-digit cash returns for shareholders.”

They added that the implementation of the EU taxonomy – a classification system designed to help investors direct funds to projects consistent with the goal of decarbonizing the economy – was another factor in the shift in favor of European Big Oil .

Display LongShort

wallstreetONLINE central editorial office

0 Follower

show more

Sign up HERE for the newsletter from the wallstreetONLINE central editorial team – an overview of all the top topics of the stock market week! Don’t miss any important investor topics!

The editor-in-chief of the wallstreetONLINE central editorial team is responsible for contributions to this journalistic channel.

The specialist journalists from the wallstreetONLINE central editorial team and their colleagues from the partner editorial offices report exclusively, well-founded, balanced and independent for investors.

The central editorial team researches intensively in order to be able to provide investors in the self-decision category with relevant information for their investment decisions.

show more

Subscribe to RSS feed

You may also like

Acodres Cesar seeks to strengthen the gastronomic industry...

EU: Salmonella on Ukrainian poultry meat causes death

The Martil Security Commission is reinforced with a...

This is how the solar eclipse was experienced...

Collective bargaining dispute in the private bus industry:...

Friday Hadith: ((And glorify God for having guided...

Watch the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse from Illinois,...

Arrested in Huila with 8 kilos of cocaine...

Markets cautious: Goldberg: That’s why investors don’t want...

The ‘financial rules’ that were dormant in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy