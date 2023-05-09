Nuremberg | dead after accident

A fatal accident occurred in Nuremberg tonight. As reported by the police, a 21-year-old is probably driving his car on the Frankenschnellweg in the south of the city. For reasons that are still unclear, he drove under a truck and trailer that was parked on the hard shoulder. His car catches fire – for the man any help comes too late. At the request of the public prosecutor’s office, the police called in an expert. The Frankenschnellweg was completely blocked between the outer road and Nuremberg-Eibach in the direction of Fürth until just before 6 a.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

