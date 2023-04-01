You can watch the whole video if you buy a Digital subscription of .week.

March 31, 2023

The ability to use ordinary common sense is lacking in the Slovak healthcare system, but not only in it, for example also in the Value for Money Unit. Instead, for years we have been trying to come up with various improvements that will only make the situation worse and lead to financial and moral losses.