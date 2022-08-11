Listen to the audio version of the article

The engine of the machine called to bring Italy to Europe is switched on also with regard to nursery schools, with the aim of guaranteeing a place for every three children up to 3 years of age by 2027. With the publication in the Official Gazette it becomes operational the decree prepared by the Interior Ministry with Mef, Education and with the Ministry for the South which distributes the first installment of the fund created by the Draghi government with the latest budget law.

120 million euros are at stake for almost 5 thousand municipalities

For this year there are 120 million euros at stake, with which the 4,974 recipient municipalities (63% of Italian municipalities) will be able to finance 15,639 places: this is, with this first installment alone, an increase of 10.9% compared to to the current availability of municipal nurseries. The use of these funds depends on the condition of the Municipality, in a wide range of options opened by the instructions of the ministry for the South led by Mara Carfagna.

Vouchers for families are also possible

The Municipalities will be able to enhance the service in the following ways: in addition to expanding the service in the Municipality, it will be possible to transfer the resources to conventions or unions of Municipalities or even translate the funds into vouchers for families who turn to private services. The 120 million is the first installment of a fund that will grow progressively to the 1.1 billion expected from 2027.