BANQUETS of ivrea

In the name of continuity. In fact, in the first category of the seven Canavese sisters, only two have changed the technical guide: in group B Banchette Ivrea relied on Marco Girelli, replacing Kevin Bardus, hijacked in the youth sector of the Milanese rossoblùs and in C the Bosconerese chose instead Francesco Parisi to replace Mario Gaudino, who married Cigliano, always in First category group B. The rest of the benches remained unchanged: Giancarlo Cavaliere was confirmed by Vischese for the second consecutive year, the same did the Strambinese 1924 with Mario Pesce and the Mappanese with Luca Marrella, Giammarco Morisi has been at Montanaro for three years, while he is in his fourth consecutive season at Agliè Valle Sacra Vitaliano Giaquinto.

The new Banchette coach, Girelli, after numerous experiences in Valle d’Aosta (Charvensod, Valle d’Aosta, Aygreville, Aosta Sarre, Real Pont Donnaz and until last season at Saint Vincent Châtillon) is at the first experience on the bench of a Canavese team: «When the management of Banchette Ivrea contacted me, I immediately understood that I was dealing with people with very clear ideas. The first meeting was when the team was still in promotion – explains Girelli – then after the relegation I found a club and a group of players with a great desire for redemption. I really liked this spirit, I can’t wait to start working with the boys from Tuesday 16 August in Parella, with the aim of being able to hit at least the playoffs ». The new coach of the Bosconerese, Francesco Parisi, also charged: «I immediately accepted the proposal made by the Bosconerese management because this has always been an intriguing place to be able to work and play football. When I came as an opponent it was always very difficult to prepare for the game, plus I will find some of my former players at the time of Leinì, Luca and Andrea Ferrero Merlino, Capussotto and Mazza, as well as players I had in my experience at the then La Chivasso, such as Rosso . We resume preparation on Tuesday 23rd in Bosconero. Targets? In recent years the Bosconerese has always been saved in the last few days, this year we will try to do it a little more in advance. But then it will also be necessary to evaluate the strength of the other teams, we made a good market, now we have to work, then as always the field will tell us if we have done well ». –

Loris Ponsetto