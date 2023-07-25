NXP EPS beat expectations by $0.15, revenue beats forecast By Investing.com

©Reuters. NXP EPS beat expectations by $0.15, revenue beats forecasts

Investing.com – NXP (NASDAQ: ) reported second-quarter earnings per share of $3.43, $0.15 above analyst estimates of $3.28. Revenue for the quarter was $3.3B versus consensus estimates of $3.21B.

Guidance

NXP expects Q3 2023 earnings per share of $3.39-$3.82 versus the consensus $3.43.

NXP sees Q3 2023 sales of $3.30B-$3.50B against the consensus $3.31B.

Shares of NXP closed at $210.88, up 30.83% over the past 3 months and up 21.10% over the past 12 months.

NXP has received 20 positive earnings per share reviews and 0 negative EPS reviews in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to NXP’s earnings here.

According to InvestingPro, NXP’s financial health score is “very good performance”.

Check out NXP’s recent earnings performance and NXP financial data here.

Follow which companies are expecting quarterly data on Investing.com’s economic earnings calendar.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

