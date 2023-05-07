Online message – Thursday 04.05.2023

Procedural Law | Obligation to actively use the beSt (BFH)

Tax consultants has been standing since

1.1.2023 with the special electronic tax advisor mailbox (beSt), a secure transmission path is available, so that they have to transmit preparatory briefs and their attachments as electronic documents in fiscal court proceedings from this point on. If a tax advisor applies for reinstatement to the previous status due to non-use of the beSt, he must explain why he did not make use of the possibility of prioritizing his registration (so-called fast lane) ( BFH, decision of April 28, 2023 – XI B 101/22 ; published on 4.5.2023 ).

background: Preparatory pleadings and their annexes as well as applications and declarations to be submitted in writing, which are to be submitted by a lawyer, by an authority or …