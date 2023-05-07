Home » Obligation to actively use the beSt (BFH)
News

Obligation to actively use the beSt (BFH)

by admin
Obligation to actively use the beSt (BFH)

Online message – Thursday 04.05.2023

Procedural Law | Obligation to actively use the beSt (BFH)

Tax consultants has been standing since
with the special electronic tax advisor mailbox (beSt), a secure transmission path is available, so that they have to transmit preparatory briefs and their attachments as electronic documents in fiscal court proceedings from this point on. If a tax advisor applies for reinstatement to the previous status due to non-use of the beSt, he must explain why he did not make use of the possibility of prioritizing his registration (so-called fast lane) (; published on ).

background: Preparatory pleadings and their annexes as well as applications and declarations to be submitted in writing, which are to be submitted by a lawyer, by an authority or …

See also  Warning of SMS with supposed tax claims (BayLfSt)

You may also like

Party in Thuringia gets out of hand after...

Last ODI. New Zealand won the toss and...

Perspective. Council of Bogotá: this is how the...

Football fans arrested in Amsterdam for anti-Semitism |...

Gustavo Petro blames international sanctions for the poverty...

US spy satellites approach others from China creating...

More energy efficiency through modernization – waz.de

MP requested house arrest for Ernesto Paraqueima

Prince Harry arrived alone at the coronation of...

Haining Municipal Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau takes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy