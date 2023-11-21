Obligation to make peace at the festival: GDL boss Weselsky rules out strikes over Christmas

Economy Peace obligation for the festival

GDL boss Weselsky rules out strikes over Christmas

As of: 9:13 a.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

Claus Weselsky

Source: dpa/Christian Charisius

Conciliatory tones from the head of the train drivers’ union (GDL): Nobody has to worry about their travel plans over the Christian holidays, there will be no strikes: “The Christmas season is a peaceful one,” says Claus Weselsky.

The head of the train drivers’ union (GDL), Claus Weselsky, has ruled out strikes at Deutsche Bahn over the Christmas period.

“The GDL has never gone on strike over Christmas and will not do so this year either,” said Weselsky “Leipziger Volkszeitung”. “The Christmas season is a peaceful one – and it will stay that way.”

Last week, from Wednesday evening to Thursday evening, large parts of long-distance, regional and freight transport were at a standstill due to a warning strike. The GDL has now called on its members to vote on indefinite strikes in the current collective bargaining dispute. Collective bargaining officially began last week.

Sharp criticism from the railways of the GDL

The railway criticized the initial vote as “strange and completely irrational”. “The negotiations have not even been declared a failure,” said a spokesman for the company. “The train drivers’ union is only looking for conflict; it is not in a position to cooperate.”

The railway had presented an offer with eleven percent more wages and an inflation bonus of up to 2,850 euros for a term of 32 months. However, the GDL rejected the four-day week with a reduction in working hours from 38 to 35 hours as not feasible.

The union is also demanding at least 555 euros more money for a year, a 3,000 euro inflation bonus and higher allowances for shift work. Depending on the salary class, this corresponds to salary increases of more than 20 percent.

