Home » Fraud! Pudilová leaned against her opponent. The case is allegedly already being resolved, the Czech believes in a turnaround
Sports

Fraud! Pudilová leaned against her opponent. The case is allegedly already being resolved, the Czech believes in a turnaround

by admin

Another defeat, another blow to the psyche. Czech UFC fighter Lucie Pudilová is definitely not experiencing a happy career period. On the weekend in the American Las Vegas, she was not enough for her Argentinian rival Ailin Pérez, to whom she lost unanimously on points. A few hours later, however, she pointed out, in her opinion, the opponent’s illegal pre-match behavior. Pérez was given an infusion after the weigh-in, which the rules of the world‘s most famous league should not allow (in a certain volume). “Her case is already being resolved and I hope that consequences will be drawn from it,” says the native of Příbram in an interview with Sport.cz, bitterness evident in her voice.

See also  🏆🦅 CHAMPION RETIRES! Layún says goodbye and celebrates with 'Checo' Pérez and his family | TUDN - TUDN USA

You may also like

Another slap on the wrist from Carlo Ancelotti...

Monoskier Anna-Lena Forster: Worried about her sport

Jupiler Pro League is heading for an exciting...

Charles Caudrelier expected Tuesday “between midnight and noon”...

Comprehensive news: Peng Cheng/Wang Lei won the gold...

Ski flying: Wellinger flies past the podium in...

Guatemala wins, likes, scores and is the leader...

Formula 1 news: BBC podcast goes behind the...

Serie A – Leo scored and Kupmenas scored...

Fighting game at the Alte Försterei: Heidenheim slows...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy