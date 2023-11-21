Fraud! Pudilová leaned against her opponent. The case is allegedly already being resolved, the Czech believes in a turnaround

Another defeat, another blow to the psyche. Czech UFC fighter Lucie Pudilová is definitely not experiencing a happy career period. On the weekend in the American Las Vegas, she was not enough for her Argentinian rival Ailin Pérez, to whom she lost unanimously on points. A few hours later, however, she pointed out, in her opinion, the opponent’s illegal pre-match behavior. Pérez was given an infusion after the weigh-in, which the rules of the world‘s most famous league should not allow (in a certain volume). “Her case is already being resolved and I hope that consequences will be drawn from it,” says the native of Příbram in an interview with Sport.cz, bitterness evident in her voice.

