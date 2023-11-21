Another defeat, another blow to the psyche. Czech UFC fighter Lucie Pudilová is definitely not experiencing a happy career period. On the weekend in the American Las Vegas, she was not enough for her Argentinian rival Ailin Pérez, to whom she lost unanimously on points. A few hours later, however, she pointed out, in her opinion, the opponent’s illegal pre-match behavior. Pérez was given an infusion after the weigh-in, which the rules of the world‘s most famous league should not allow (in a certain volume). “Her case is already being resolved and I hope that consequences will be drawn from it,” says the native of Příbram in an interview with Sport.cz, bitterness evident in her voice.
Fraud! Pudilová leaned against her opponent. The case is allegedly already being resolved, the Czech believes in a turnaround
