OCR Big Bang Race Extreme Challenge

More than 200 competitors participated in the exciting event, held at the Municipal Stadium in Dosquebradas. This sport, which has gained strength in the Coffee Region and at a national level, tested the abilities and skills of the participants in three categories: Adventurer, Novices and Elite.

On a 5 km track, in which 30 obstacles were installed, the competitors reached their limits. Rock climbs, muddy areas, pools of water and climbing ropes were just some of the challenges faced by the brave athletes.

OCR, also known as Obstacle Course Racing, combines endurance, strength and agility in a physical and mental challenge. Each competitor sought to overcome the obstacles in the shortest possible time, demonstrating his skill and strategy to reach the desired goal.

This sport continues to gain popularity in the Coffee Region and throughout Colombia, attracting more enthusiasts willing to face these extreme challenges. Undoubtedly, events like the OCR Big Bang Race prove that there are no insurmountable obstacles for those who dare to pursue their goals and challenge their own limits.

