Entities of the agricultural sector verify the conditions of each offer to determine productivity and legality.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Cecilia López Montaño, delivered a balance of the implementation of the agrarian reform and the progress of other actions for the benefit of the rural population promoted by the Petro government.

He reiterated that the reform is a reality and is advancing with current regulations, adding that the Ministry of Agriculture and the National Land Agency have received proposals for the sale of 1,756,000 hectares corresponding to 3,420 properties offered.

Of this total, there are 420 farms (284,000 hectares) that come from farmers affiliated with the National Federation of Farmers, Fedegán.

In the Caribbean and Magdalena Medio region, where the purchase of land began, there are 58,000 hectares offered by ranchers as part of the agreement signed by the National Government and that union.

Regarding the acquisition process, Minister Cecilia López pointed out that only highly productive land can be purchased, that does not flood and that has been legitimately acquired by its current owners.

He specified that the deliveries will be made collectively, accompanied by large productive projects. “Once you have the land and we know what is produced in that area, you have to group people together. We have 115,000 applications for adjudication, but we have to see who they are, where they are and how we group them, ”he said.

The purchase and adjudication of properties will make it possible to attack the structural problem of land concentration and guarantee access to property for thousands of peasants, indigenous people, Afro-descendants and, in general, people in conditions of economic and social vulnerability.

Since the beginning of the Government, land titling has accelerated, reaching a record figure of 919,397 hectares formalized in four months, that is, 13% of the goal of the seven million hectares that are part of the commitments of the Peace Agreement.

Overcoming the problems of informality in land ownership will open the doors to rural development for many peasants who are becoming owners and will be able to access all the programs of the Ministry of Agriculture and its affiliated entities.

Simultaneously, progress has been made in the creation of four Peasant Reserve Zones, benefiting more than 16,000 inhabitants, as follows: Sumapaz with 22,765 hectares; Puerto Rico (Meta) with 33,694 hectares; La Macarena with 163,906 hectares; and Santa Rosa (Cauca) with 176,000.”