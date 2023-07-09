Officials of the Villavicencio Mayor’s Office are investigated for corruption

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation opened a prior investigation against teachers and officials to be established from the mayor’s office of Villavicencio, Meta, for possible tax findings in 150 educational institutions (IE) of the municipality with an approximate value of $550 million pesos.

One of the most outstanding cases of the audit carried out by the Municipal Comptroller’s Office in a journalistic note published by a local media outlet, has to do with the alleged state of abandonment of the physical plant of the Juan de Dios Bermúdez headquarters of the Institution Educational Arnulfo Briceño Contreras.

In addition to the possible irregularities in the infrastructure of this campus located in the Villa Mélida neighborhood, inconsistencies were also reported in the use of computer programs such as Office and Windows, which do not have the respective licensing, which could generate risks of loss of data. information and penalties for improper use of software.

In addition, the fiscal control entity is inquiring about hiring a lawyer to advance the review and regulatory adjustment of the Coexistence Manual at IE La Madrid, where, apparently, the value of the contract was paid without having received the object and without have been socialized.

The Villavicencio Provincial Investigation Attorney will collect the pertinent information and evidence it requires from the allegedly compromised institutions, in order to identify and individualize the possible perpetrator or perpetrators of the disciplinary offenses, as well as the occurrence of the events.

