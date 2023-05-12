Offshore wind could be a ‘Renaissance’ for Fincantieri – Friuli VG

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MAY 12 – Fincantieri is betting on offshore wind energy for a ‘Renaissance’ of shipbuilding; the group believes that the transition from the oil industry to wind farms could more than double the revenues of its offshore activities in the next five years. This was reported in a note, also with reference to the statements made today in Norway by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, on the importance of wind and photovoltaic energy.



Fincantieri recalls the words of Pierroberto Folgiero, ad



of the group, which, on the occasion of the Capital Markets Day had indicated that “there is no energy transition without renewables, there are no renewables without offshore wind and there is no offshore wind without floating offshore wind”. With a preliminary: “The country will have to plan a supply chain that accompanies this demand”.



For Folgiero, “the future for renewables at sea is floating offshore, through semi-submersible platforms off the Mediterranean on which wind turbines will be installed”.



Vard, the subsidiary of Fincantieri specialized in offshore and based in Norway, could play a primary role in this match, is already working on unmanned vessels and has delivered an autonomous container ship Birkeland to Yara, a Norwegian fertilizer company.



Fincantieri specifies that according to the International Energy Agency, of the 830 GW of wind power installed by 2021, offshore still accounts for only 7%. Nonetheless, about 22% of total wind capacity growth in 2021, equal to 94 GW, was provided by offshore technology: it is the highest figure in history, three times higher than the average of the previous five years. (HANDLE).

