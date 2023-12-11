The mixed table tennis team won all nine matches in the World Cup and won the championship – Sports – China Industry Network

China Dominates 2023 Chengdu ITTF Mixed Team World Cup, Defeats South Korea 8-1

The 2023 Chengdu ITTF Mixed Team World Cup came to an exciting conclusion on December 10, with the Chinese team emerging victorious after defeating South Korea 8-1 in the final. The Chinese team won all nine games in the competition, showcasing their dominance and securing the national table tennis championship.

In a fierce showdown between China and South Korea, the Chinese mixed doubles pair Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha easily defeated their opponents with a commanding 3-0 victory. The Chinese team’s impressive performance secured their title as champions, with the South Korean and Japanese teams claiming the runner-up and third place, respectively.

The event, which took place over seven days, featured 18 participating teams and 129 athletes from around the world. The competition drew large crowds, with enthusiastic table tennis fans filling the venues each day, creating an electrifying atmosphere in the city of Chengdu.

The Chengdu Mixed Team World Cup, an innovative event in the international table tennis circuit, combines men’s and women’s team events, with male and female players competing on the same team. The competition also includes men’s and women’s singles, doubles, and mixed doubles events.

ITTF President Petra Solin expressed satisfaction with the success of the event, emphasizing the importance of gender equality and diversity in sports. The ITTF and the ITTF Foundation have set gender equality and diversity as development themes, with the hope that events like the Mixed Team World Cup will bring about real changes in gender equality and improve the sports situation for female athletes.

The Chengdu Mixed Team World Cup attracted global attention and featured a best-of-8 game system with 15 games (each individual game adopting a 3-game system). The event showcased the skill and determination of the athletes, while also highlighting the significance of gender equality in sports.

With the Chinese team’s decisive victory in the 2023 Chengdu ITTF Mixed Team World Cup, the event has undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the global table tennis community and set a high standard for future competitions.

