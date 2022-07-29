Listen to the audio version of the article

Green light of the Council of Ministers to exercise the Golden power on Fastweb and Wind 3 for 5G. The government has approved eleven wind farm projects. Finally, the green light of the executive goes to two legislative decrees implementing the delegated law for the reform of the civil trial and the Office for the trial, as part of the NRP.

The Council of Ministers, on the proposal of the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti, approved the exercise of “special powers, in the form of prescriptions in relation to the transaction, notified by Fastweb Spa, concerning the 2022-2023 annual plan of purchases of goods and services relating to the design, construction, maintenance and management of broadband electronic communication services with 5G technology “. This is what we read in the press release of the Cdm that gave the ok to the exercise of the Golden power on a similar operation by Wind Tre Spa

Energy, yes to 11 wind power projects

Not just golden power. The Cdm, on the proposal of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, approved the approval of the positive opinion of environmental compatibility for eleven projects of electricity production plants powered by renewable sources (wind energy), for a total power of approximately 452 MW. In detail, there are eight projects to be implemented in the Puglia region and three in the Basilicata region.

Pnrr, P. Chigi, with ok implementing decrees faster justice

On the PNRR front, the Council of Ministers, on the proposal of the Minister of Justice Marta Cartabia, approved, in preliminary examination, two legislative decrees implementing the delegated law for the reform of the civil trial and the Office for the trial, approved by Parliament November 26, 2021. The interventions – which are part of the commitments for the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) – aim to provide faster answers to the daily needs of citizens in compliance with the guarantees.

Recruitment in the school

The Council of Ministers, on the proposal of the Minister of Public Administration Renato Brunetta, the Minister of Economy and Finance Daniele Franco and the Minister of Education Patrizio Bianchi, approved the authorization for the school year 2022/2023, to hire , for an indefinite period, on the posts actually vacant and available, a number equal to 422 units of Catholic religion teachers, 60 units of educational staff, 10,116 units of ATA staff, 94,130 units of teaching staff and 361 units of school managers.