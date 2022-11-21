Listen to the audio version of the article

The Council of Ministers, after more than three hours of meeting, approved the budget law for 2023, which according to what is learned, is worth around 35 billion. The examination of the provision was preceded by an afternoon meeting in the Chamber between the prime minister, Giorgia Meloni (who will hold a press conference at Palazzo Chigi on November 22 at 10), the deputy premiers Matteo Salvini and Antonio Tajani, the minister of Economics, Giancarlo Giorgetti, and that of Labour, Marina Elvira Calderone. The first maneuver by the Meloni government rewrites support for those without a job, aiming for a squeeze from 2024 while the measure in favor of payroll expands for the weakest groups. They range from the rationalization of building bonuses to the taxation of cryptocurrencies. Skip the zeroing of VAT on bread, pasta and milk.

Two-thirds resources for families and companies against expensive energy

The certainty is that two thirds of the resources, about 21 billion in deficit, will be destined to protect families and businesses from high energy costs. With a mix of aid ranging from tax credits for businesses to petrol discounts. For the rest there are many measures, on which the parties are pushing, but which have to deal with a very short blanket.

Odds 103 and new women’s option

The maneuver contains a package of social security measures that has become more robust as the hours go by. The pillar is represented by the possibility for 2023 of early exit with ‘quota 103’, or the possibility of retiring with 41 years of contributions and 62 years of age. A correction of the indexing mechanism of the cost of living treatments is also envisaged. In January, the full revaluation of 7.3% will be guaranteed, as envisaged, to checks up to four times the minimum. Beyond this threshold (about 2,100 euros), the adjustment should start with reduced percentages compared to the current ones. The requirements for accessing the Women’s Option, i.e. the early retirement of female workers with the recalculation of the allowance, have also changed. According to what is learned from government sources in the ongoing CDM, the women’s option is yes extended by one year, but also linked to the number of children: you leave at 58 with two or more children, at 59 if you have only one child.

The minimum pensions rise to 570 euros

The majority has reached an agreement to raise the lowest pension payments up to 570 euros a month. The minimum pension threshold should increase the amount by a few tens of euros, which will also increase thanks to the 7.3% revaluation envisaged by the decree already issued by Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti.

Discount on fuel drops from 30.5 to 18.3 cents

From December 1, the ‘discount’ on fuel prices is reduced, almost halving. We go from the current cut of 25 cents which, inclusive of VAT, was equivalent to a discount to the distributor of 30.5 cents, to a cut of 15 cents, which with the VAT will translate into 18.3 cents less in December . Government sources point out that the reduction in petrol discounts in December, envisaged by the draft decree together with the budget law, does not affect hauliers who have other regimes