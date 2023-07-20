Oklahoma Executes Man Convicted of Stabbing Woman to Death with Meat Cleaver After Prison Break

Oklahoma Man Executed for Brutal Murder with Meat Cleaver

McAlester, Oklahoma – Jemaine Cannon, a 51-year-old convicted murderer, was executed on Thursday morning at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Cannon was put to death by lethal injection for fatally stabbing Sharonda Clark with a meat cleaver back in 1995, following his escape from a prison workplace. This execution marks the second in Oklahoma this year and the ninth since the state resumed lethal injections in 2021.

Cannon’s crime spree began when he broke out of a prison work facility in southwestern Oklahoma, while serving a 15-year sentence for the rape and vicious assault of another woman. Prosecutors revealed that the victim had suffered permanent injuries after Cannon beat her brutally with a hammer, iron, and toaster. Weeks after his escape, Cannon murdered Clark, a 20-year-old mother of two, with whom he shared a Tulsa apartment.

Despite filing a last-minute appeal to stay his execution, Cannon’s plea was rejected by a federal court. The court stated that, among other reasons, Cannon, a native, was not subject to Oklahoma jurisdiction. As the clock ticked towards his appointed time of death, Cannon was asked if he had any last words. He responded, “Yes, I confess with my mouth and I believe in my heart that God raised Jesus from the dead. Therefore, I am saved. Thank you.”

Witnesses to the execution included Clark’s eldest daughter, Yeh-Sehn White, and her sister, Shaya Duncan. They both described the experience as peaceful. “In my opinion, he died in a very favorable way,” White expressed. “Unfortunately, my mother did not have that opportunity.” Cannon’s claim of self-defense during a clemency hearing before the Oklahoma Board of Pardons and Paroles last month was not enough to sway their decision.

The execution of Jemaine Cannon has stirred emotions amongst those affected by his heinous crimes, reminding the public of the importance of justice in cases involving extreme violence. The families impacted by Cannon’s actions can now find closure as his life is brought to an end.

As the state of Oklahoma moves forward, questions regarding the efficacy and morality of the death penalty resurface. The conversation surrounding capital punishment continues to be a divisive issue, sparking debates about the role it plays in society and its larger implications for criminal justice systems across the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

