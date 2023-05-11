Home » Older adult died after being run over – breaking latest news
Older adult died after being run over – breaking latest news

Place where the event occurred.

Zamora Ch. On the road to the Panguintza parish, sector of the roundabout that enters the city of Zumbi, Centinela del Cóndor canton, Zamora Chinchipe province, an accident ended the life of an elderly woman.

According to relief agencies, the 66-year-old woman with the initials JI was hit by a taxi and thrown several meters against the road, which caused her multiple injuries.

At the site, the paramedics from the Ministry of Health performed resuscitation maneuvers (CPR), but, having received no response and finding that he was without vital signs, they alerted the National Police.

The agents of the Traffic Accident Investigation Service (SIAT) carried out the removal of the corpse for the legal procedures. (YO)

