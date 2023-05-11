Journalist from Noticias Caracol denounced homophobic attacks against him

Currently, Pablo Arango Robledo is one of the most recognized reporters of Noticias Caracol. Due to his work in the CityTV news program, the journalist was incorporated into one of the television networks with the longest experience in the country, and from there, he has been demonstrating his talent as a social communicator and journalist.

However, recently the communicator, as he revealed in an interview for the Channel One program, ‘Lo Sé Todo’, has been receiving homophobic and rather off-color comments via internal messages on his social networks:

“Listen, you have that very gay voice and moderate your gestures, if you continue like this as a female you will not become the most of Caracol,” says the message of a user (according to the journalist) who Arango took a screenshot of screen and posted on his Twitter account.

“Your fears from before are now your strengths and I repeat, sexual orientation does not define us as people! Greetings to all ”, denounced and wrote Pablo Arango accompanying the aforementioned screenshot.

After the post, many were the comments left by various followers and colleagues of the communicator on his Twitter account. There, Internet users recognized the journalist’s talent and flatly rejected these homophobic and discriminatory messages.

“Pablito I can’t believe that such stupid people still exist! Let’s go with all my brother”; “Pablito, your work has always spoken for you. Apart from being a great professional, you are a great human being”; “Pablito, you are a very good human being and a great professional. Let the rest slide. Those who see you, love you and recognize you, those are them”; “Many would like to be where he is, but it bothers them to know that being homosexual does not prevent them from having a better life than the failures who criticize him. 💪🏿🏳️‍🌈”.

Arango is currently one of the leading journalists of ‘Noticias Caracol Ahora’, a space in which the channel offers its users the possibility of accessing news content at any time and from anywhere through their cell phone, tablet or computer. .

Noticias Caracol presenter revealed how her fight against alcoholism is progressing

Noticias Caracol has historically been one of the best ranked news programs in Colombia. The program has also been characterized by training and showing presenters who over time build fame that almost ends up becoming their own brand. However, there are issues that many viewers are unaware of these figures on the small screen.

This is the case of Dora Glottman, one of the longest-running and most recognized presenters on Canal Caracol, who recently published on her social networks the progress and process she is undergoing with one of the most common chronic diseases in our country: alcoholism.

“Today I celebrate 4 years without drinking alcohol. It was a difficult process that I got to after hitting a lot of bottoms. To those who need to hear it: alcoholism is a disease and it does not heal itself. You have to seek help. Just for today, ”wrote the presenter on her Twitter account.

This problem seems to have ended up taking its toll on the presenter, because to have such a great responsibility, such as being one of the faces on one of the largest channels in the country and at such an important time as “prime time” (7 pm), it would have to be 100 percent, and this seems like it wasn’t happening with Glottman. with Infobae

Related