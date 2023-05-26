Oleksandr Zaritsky from the band Kazka is getting married – a photo of his future husband

The soloist of the band KAZKA Oleksandra Zaritska is getting married. She told about this on Instagram on the day of the release of the new clip “Without Love”. The matchmaker admitted that she wore the wedding dress in the video for a reason – now she is engaged. Oleksandra also showed her future husband for the first time.

In the clip shot on the beach, the artist told her love story.

“Today I’m not just sharing the video for our song WITHOUT LOVE. I want to share with you one important moment of my life. The war became an impetus for new thinking and forced to quickly set priorities. Yes, I have found true freedom within myself, a sense of home and a love that fills and inspires. During this time, I definitely became braver. Life is too unpredictable to deny yourself honesty and openness to yourself.” Oleksandra said.

She admits that she is now infinitely in love and for the first time knows exactly where and with whom she wants to meet her future.

“Without Love” is KAZKA’s first track in almost a year since the start of the full-scale war. The song opens a new stage in the history of the band, which this year celebrated 6 years since its creation.

