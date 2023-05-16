On 18 and 19 May in Parma there are “Water Days 2023” — Environment

The centrality that water is assuming in the environmental, economic and social balances, above all in relation to the effects of climate change, requires a serious perspective reflection on the sustainable management of water resources. For these reasons, on the idea of ​​the secretary general Alessandro Bratti, thePo River Basin District Authoritywith the support of theGlobe Italia National Climate Associationhe arranged “Water, a common front against the climate crisis”, two days of study and comparison to be held il May 18 and 19 in the House of Music, in Piazzale San Francesco 1 a Parma.

The appointment will allow to formulate a series of concrete proposalsbased on scientific foundations, to contribute to an integrated national plan, attentive to the needs of man and nature.

The general manager of Arpae, Joseph Bortonewill take part in the work of the roundtable on “The Communities in adapting to the climate crisis: from drought to hydrogeological instability”, scheduled for Thursday 18 May at 3 pm in the Auditorium room.