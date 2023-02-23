News from our newspaper (Reporter Zhu Chuang) A few days ago, the Tianjin Civil Affairs Bureau held the 2023 National Civil Affairs Work Conference. At the meeting, Zhu Feng, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Civil Affairs Bureau, made it clear in his report that in 2023, the entire civil affairs system should adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and firmly put the people at the center. Adhere to the general tone of seeking progress while maintaining stability, anchor the twelve-character work goal of “strengthening the foundation, ranking first, being more accurate, and warming the heart”, and use the cross-working method of “opening the door to civil affairs and everyone being an expert” to provide Implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and make a good start to contribute to civil affairs.

The reporter learned that this year Tianjin Civil Affairs System plans to focus on four aspects of work. One is to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and fully promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party to take root in the civil affairs system. The second is to persevere in promoting comprehensive and strict governance of the party, and in-depth development of party style and clean government construction and anti-corruption struggle. The third is to comprehensively promote the upgrading of civil affairs work, promote the expansion and efficiency of basic people’s livelihood guarantees, establish and improve the connection mechanism between basic living assistance and departmental special assistance, introduce policies to support charitable organizations to help the poor, and comprehensively implement the “one-city link” for assistance items Strengthen the construction of a dynamic monitoring platform for low-income population, implement the grassroots social assistance capacity improvement project; promote the establishment of a system of basic social services, promote the development of elderly care undertakings and the elderly care industry, and basically establish the “Tianjin (Gold) Brand Elderly Care” service system; strengthen township Construction of (street) minor rescue and protection workstations; improving the level of funeral service guarantee, expanding the brand effect of urban civilized collective sacrifices; improving the level of welfare services for the disabled, expanding marriage and adoption registration services; promoting the “five community linkages” of grassroots social governance, Standardize village (community) organization work affairs, mechanism branding and certification matters, strengthen the standardized construction of village (resident) committees; promote the healthy development of social organizations, carry out actions to improve the supervision capacity of social organizations, strengthen charitable causes and volunteer services, and strengthen cooperation with public welfare Charity organizations are open to cooperation, leading social organizations to listen to and follow the Party. The fourth is to strengthen the construction of civil affairs infrastructure and enhance coordinated development, strengthen the construction of civil affairs informatization, rule of law, and standardization, and help the city’s economic and social development.