CASTELLAMONTE

Five of the 100/100 reported by the 74 students, all mature, who took the state exam in the seat of the city of ceramics of the Higher Education Institute “April 25 – Faccio”, which has just celebrated the century of activity of the historian artistic high school. They are Claudia Tilelli and Beatrice Zullo of the fifth L Graphics, Federico Fontana and Yassuda Iumi Meireles of the fifth N articulated class Graphic-Design of ceramics and Linda Rosso of the fifth I Design of fashion. No top marks, however, in the fifth H Architecture and environment. 21 students of the 5H class, 17 those of the 5I, 19 of the 5L, 17 of the 5N who were evaluated by two examination boards.

En plein of graduates also in the Cuorgnè office: 33 of the Socio-Sanitary; 26 of Administration, finance and marketing, the old accountants course, 34 of Tourism and 14 of Construction, environment and territory, that was the surveyors course. Four examining commissions and that of the Cat course was combined with a class of Olivetti. The selection made by the commissions is more rigid, given that, in the end, only three top marks were registered, all in the classes of the Afm address. To shine, in this case, Giulia Guidone from Forno Canavese, Margherita Rolle from Rivara and Julian Nelaj from Cuorgnè who deservedly hit the score of 100/100.

«The exams at“ April 25- Faccio ”, with 8 100, went as expected with this formula not yet in the post-pandemic normality with all six internal commissioners except the president – comments the head teacher, Daniele Vallino. – I think we need to bring back three internal and three external commissioners. There is a risk of having a generation that is too deprived of responsibility. We need to recognize this normality, we risk creating a mentality in children that, in the face of any difficulty that arises, there is something that smooths it out ». –