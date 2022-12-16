On the afternoon of Tuesday 13 December, the Udine Police arrested an Italian citizen for detaining a large quantity of drugs for the purposes of trafficking.

Around 3 pm, while walking along via Chisimaio, the agents of a Volante noticed a boy aboard an electric scooter who suddenly took via Misani.

Suspicious of the manoeuvre, the policemen stopped the young man, a 22-year-old Italian citizen residing in Udine, who immediately showed nervousness and impatience.

The boy handed over to the policemen, with the documents and the house keys, a wrapper with a gram of marijuana: at that point the officers investigated further and found, hidden in a jacket pocket, under his trousers and in the compartment of accommodation for the spare battery of the scooter, other marijuana, hashish and 5,015 euros, in banknotes of various denominations.

The agents then searched the young man’s home and found more marijuana and, hidden in a yellow plastic wrapper, which usually contains the surprises of chocolate eggs, 16 grams of cocaine, divided into two parts.

At the end, the man was arrested for illicit detention for the purpose of dealing a large amount of narcotic substance and transferred to the Udine district house.

5,015 euros were seized, probable proceeds of the illegal activity, 16 grams of cocaine, 123 grams of marijuana, 3 grams of hashish, the scooter and a smartphone.

On the morning of Friday 16, during the validation of the arrest, the investigating judge ordered the precautionary measure of house arrest against the young man.