Home News On him, in the scooter and in the house he was hiding marijuana, hashish and cocaine: arrested
News

On him, in the scooter and in the house he was hiding marijuana, hashish and cocaine: arrested

by admin
On him, in the scooter and in the house he was hiding marijuana, hashish and cocaine: arrested

On the afternoon of Tuesday 13 December, the Udine Police arrested an Italian citizen for detaining a large quantity of drugs for the purposes of trafficking.

Around 3 pm, while walking along via Chisimaio, the agents of a Volante noticed a boy aboard an electric scooter who suddenly took via Misani.

Suspicious of the manoeuvre, the policemen stopped the young man, a 22-year-old Italian citizen residing in Udine, who immediately showed nervousness and impatience.

The boy handed over to the policemen, with the documents and the house keys, a wrapper with a gram of marijuana: at that point the officers investigated further and found, hidden in a jacket pocket, under his trousers and in the compartment of accommodation for the spare battery of the scooter, other marijuana, hashish and 5,015 euros, in banknotes of various denominations.

The agents then searched the young man’s home and found more marijuana and, hidden in a yellow plastic wrapper, which usually contains the surprises of chocolate eggs, 16 grams of cocaine, divided into two parts.

At the end, the man was arrested for illicit detention for the purpose of dealing a large amount of narcotic substance and transferred to the Udine district house.

5,015 euros were seized, probable proceeds of the illegal activity, 16 grams of cocaine, 123 grams of marijuana, 3 grams of hashish, the scooter and a smartphone.

On the morning of Friday 16, during the validation of the arrest, the investigating judge ordered the precautionary measure of house arrest against the young man.

See also  Pumpkin protagonist for three days in Caorera

You may also like

Ex Acc, the ministry confirms the extraordinary redundancy...

Mes, what it is and what Italy could...

People in Zhejiang picked up the ownership of...

The science news of 2022 according to Science...

Christmas present from Casarin to employees, 800 euros...

Feminicide in Apricena, woman shot dead at home...

Did Jiang Zemin release the white-glove signal to...

Flames and smoke in a house in Aviano:...

Strengthen services for key groups in rural areas...

transport, more connections in the Belluno area in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy