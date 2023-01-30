On January 29, 49.234 million passengers were sent across the country

Shijiazhuang News Net

Time: 2023-01-30 16:52:02



source: transportation Department

According to the data from the special class of the Spring Festival Transport of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council, on January 29 (the 23rd day of the Spring Festival Transport, the eighth day of the first month of the lunar calendar), the national railways, highways, waterways, and civil aviation sent a total of 49.234 million passengers, a decrease of 2.1% from the previous month. A year-on-year decrease of 47.4%, an increase of 71.6% over the same period in 2022. in:

National railways sent 11.678 million passengers, a decrease of 4.4% from the previous month, a decrease of 3.4% from the same period in 2019, and an increase of 38.5% from the same period in 2022.

The road transported 35.08 million passengers, a decrease of 1.2% from the previous month, a decrease of 55.2% from the same period in 2019, and an increase of 89.5% from the same period in 2022.

816,000 passengers were transported by water, a decrease of 11.1% month-on-month, a decrease of 42.6% over the same period in 2019, and an increase of 65.8% over the same period in 2022.

Civil aviation transported 1.66 million passengers, a month-on-month increase of 0.5%, a decrease of 16.7% over the same period in 2019, and an increase of 37.3% over the same period in 2022.

The total flow of highways nationwide is 35.394 million vehicles. Among them, the flow of small passenger cars was 31.581 million, a month-on-month increase of 1.0%, an increase of 29.4% over the same period in 2019, and an increase of 26.1% over the same period in 2022.