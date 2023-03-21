China Civil Aviation Network correspondents Wang Xin, Tan Shipeng, and Zu Jinhan reported: On March 26, Changchun Airport officially launched the flight plan for the summer flight season. Combining domestic and foreign tourism policy changes and passenger travel needs, Jilin Airport Group cooperated with various operating airlines to increase Transport capacity is released, flight time is optimized, and a convenient and accessible route network is scientifically planned for passenger travel.

During the 2023 summer flight season, according to the data provided by the industry management department, the increase in flight slots at Changchun Airport will continue to rank first. The planned weekly flight volume of Changchun Airport is 2,960, a year-on-year increase of 9.2%. Among the mainline airports in Northeast China, the number of flights increased for nine consecutive seasons. In addition, Changchun Airport has further optimized the aviation market structure. It is planned to have 31 operating airlines, and the newly introduced No. 1, 2, and 3 airlines with domestic ARJ-21 as the main model will operate. The planned on-site transport capacity will reach 50 aircraft, an increase of 5 aircraft compared to the same period last year. Among them, non-base airlines have a capacity of 27 aircraft. In terms of route network layout, Changchun Airport is expected to implement 138 routes, open to 66 cities and 69 destinations. Newly added and resumed 5 domestic cities, including Lijiang in Yunnan, Xining in Qinghai, Huizhou in Guangdong, Yuncheng in Shanxi and Luzhou in Sichuan. At the same time, in order to meet the travel needs of the majority of passengers, Changchun Airport has built a high-quality express line from Changchun to Beijing and Shanghai with an average daily flight volume of 13 and 26 flights. There are more than 10 daily flights from Changchun to Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, and Qingdao, and more than 8 daily flights to Jinan, Hangzhou, Zhengzhou, Sanya, and Haikou.

In terms of international routes, combined with the gradual optimization of outbound travel policies, Changchun Airport has accelerated the rapid recovery of international flights. Asiana Airlines will gradually increase its flights to Seoul, South Korea, from 4 flights a week at the beginning of the season change to 7 flights a week during the summer season. China Southern Airlines plans to resume flights from Changchun to Tokyo, Japan, in early April, and will operate on 6 every week. Companies such as Spring Airlines and Vietnam Vietjet will also resume routes from Changchun to Bangkok in Thailand and Nha Trang in Vietnam as soon as possible.

New season, new starting point, new actions, new situation. In the summer flight season of 2023, Changchun Airport will continue to strictly control safety and service, continue to optimize the process, and refine requirements to ensure the safe operation of flights in the new flight season and the smooth travel of passengers, and contribute to the development of local economic tourism in Jilin Province. !